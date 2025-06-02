Births, 2/6/25

English

SIKESTON — Cheyenne Randle and Dondriel English Jr. are the parents of their first child, a son, born at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 13, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Christian Dwight English weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Shelia Randle of Charleston, Missouri, and the late Glenn Helmes.

Paternal grandparents are Kwajalin Brown and Dondriel English Sr. of Sikeston.

Robbins

SIKESTON — Daniel and Sofia Robbins are the parents of their second child, first daughter, born at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 14, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Caroline Rose Robbins weighed 10 pounds, 8 ounces and was 22 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are James and Brenda Mijares of Sikeston.

Paternal grandparents are Glen and Kelly Robbins of Sikeston.

Jones

SIKESTON — Kassidy and Justin Jones are the parents of their first child, a son, born at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 19, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Levi Samuel Jones weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jack Samuel Lane of Sikeston and the late Danie Vanover.

Paternal grandparent is Stacy Venable of Sikeston.