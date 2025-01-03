Births, 3/1/25

Riley

SIKESTON — Emma and Spencer Riley are the parents of their first child, a son, born at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 5, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Colson Reid Riley weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Floyd and Karen Ferrell of Sikeston.

Paternal grandparents are Chuck Riley of Carrollton, Missouri, and the late Jenny Riley.

Henry

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Talian Bogan and De’Von Henry are the parents of their first child, a son, born at 7:24 p.m. Jan. 22, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Ty’Ree Marcellius Henry weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long.

Barham

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Andrea Barham is th emother of her second child, first son, born at 11:26 a.m. Feb. 1, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Jamari Jasai weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches long.