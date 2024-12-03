Births, 3-20-25

Novak

SIKESTON — Kayla Hodges and Austin Novak are the parents of their first cihld, a son, born at 6:52 p.m. Feb. 19, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Asher Lee Novak weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Steven and Nikki Hodges of Jackson, Missouri.

Paternal grandparents are David Novak of Sikeston and Mashelle Simpson of Cape Girardeau.

McIntyre

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Teresa McIntyre is the mother of her third child, second daughter, born at 9:25 Feb. 25, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. Del’Ilya Marie weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Sarah Anne McIntyre of Hayti, Missouri, and Andrew Rutledge of Blytheville, Arkansas.

Reichert

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Danielle Duenne and Nicholas Reichert are the parents of their second child, second son, born at 8:20 a.m. Feb. 28, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center at Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Hayes Daniel Reichert weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dan Duenne and Judy Duenne of Charleston.

Paternal grandparent is Patricia Warren of Charleston.

Caudle

ORAN, Mo. — Paige and John Cody Caudle are the parents of their third child, second son, born at 11:45 p.m. March 6, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Pierce Duke Caudle weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Brent and Ginger Rampley of Benton, Missouri.

Paternal grandparents are Mitchell and Angela Caudle of Morley, Missouri.