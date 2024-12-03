Charleston Department of Public Safety Weekly Reports, Jan. 5-11

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston Department of Public Safety reported the following activity from Jan. 5-11.

An arrest, or the issuance of a citation, does not imply guilt. The agency responded to 81 calls for service last week; a summary of the reports generated follows.

01/05/2025

No Activity

01/06/2025

No Activity

01/07/2025

An officer assisted DFS with a hotline call and neglect investigation.

01/08/2025

An officer recovered illegal drugs in a vacant residence on South Virginia Street.

An officer investigated a burglary at 312 South Green St.

01/09/2025

Two females, 15 and 16, were referred to the juvenile court for fighting at the high school.

01/10/2025

No Activity

01/11/2025

Counterfeit currency was passed at Casey’s General Store.

A fire truck and tanker were dispatched for mutual aid to assist the East Prairie Fire Department with a large structure fire on Main Street. Numerous fire departments from southeast Missouri also assisted.