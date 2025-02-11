Charleston Department of Public Safety weekly summary 2/8/25

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston Department of Public Safety reported the following activity from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. An arrest, or the issuance of a citation, does not imply guilt. The agency responded to 134 calls for service; a summary of the reports generated follows.

01/26/2025

Gail O’Connor, 61, of Charleston was issued a citation for allowing a dog to run loose.

01/27/2025

An officer investigated a report of an accident on the parking lot of Casey’s General Store. The striking vehicle left the scene.

01/28/2025

No Activity

01/29/2025

Property was reported damaged at 605 Gail St.

An officer investigated a dog bite in the 400 block of Walhausen Street.

01/30/2025

A cellular phone was reported lost or stolen.

A wallet was reported lost or stolen.

A fire truck was dispatched to a shed fire at 214 South Locust St.

01/31/2025

An officer investigated a complaint with a contractor; it was determined to be a civil matter.

02/01/2025

No Activity