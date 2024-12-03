Charleston DPS Weekly Summary, 3/8/25

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston Department of Public Safety reported the following activity from Feb. 23-March 1. An arrest, or the issuance of a citation, does not imply guilt.
The agency responded to 129 calls for service last week; a summary of the reports generated follows.
02/23/2025
An officer investigated a report of identity theft.
An officer stopped and towed a vehicle wanted by the St Louis Metro Police Department.
02/24/2025
No Activity
02/25/2025
Aon Boyce, 22, of Lilbourn was arrested for driving while revoked. He was released on a summons.
02/26/2025
An officer investigated a report to shoplifting at Dollar General. The suspect has been identified and formal charges are pending.
02/27/2025
An officer investigated a report of shoplifting at Dollar General.
An officer investigated a two vehicle crash on US 60 near Flying J.
02/28/2025
A vehicle was reported damaged at 751 Swank St.
An officer investigated a report of vehicle tampering at 1205 Vine St.
An officer investigated a domestic disturbance on Ninth Street.
Caroline Deere, 27, of Aurora, Illinois, was issued a citation for speeding.
Jaquavion Sutton, 27, of Charleston was issued a citation for failing to register a vehicle.
03/01/2025
Property was reported damaged at 715 S. Green Street, Apartment A.
Mauresha Turner, 29, of Charleston, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.