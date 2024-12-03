Charleston DPS Weekly Summary, 3/8/25

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston Department of Public Safety reported the following activity from Feb. 23-March 1. An arrest, or the issuance of a citation, does not imply guilt.

The agency responded to 129 calls for service last week; a summary of the reports generated follows.

02/23/2025

An officer investigated a report of identity theft.

An officer stopped and towed a vehicle wanted by the St Louis Metro Police Department.

02/24/2025

No Activity

02/25/2025

Aon Boyce, 22, of Lilbourn was arrested for driving while revoked. He was released on a summons.

02/26/2025

An officer investigated a report to shoplifting at Dollar General. The suspect has been identified and formal charges are pending.

02/27/2025

An officer investigated a report of shoplifting at Dollar General.

An officer investigated a two vehicle crash on US 60 near Flying J.

02/28/2025

A vehicle was reported damaged at 751 Swank St.

An officer investigated a report of vehicle tampering at 1205 Vine St.

An officer investigated a domestic disturbance on Ninth Street.

Caroline Deere, 27, of Aurora, Illinois, was issued a citation for speeding.

Jaquavion Sutton, 27, of Charleston was issued a citation for failing to register a vehicle.

03/01/2025

Property was reported damaged at 715 S. Green Street, Apartment A.

Mauresha Turner, 29, of Charleston, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.