All sections
RecordsMarch 8, 2025

Charleston DPS Weekly Summary, 3/8/25

Charleston DPS Weekly Summary: From Feb. 23 to March 1, Charleston DPS responded to 129 calls, including identity theft, shoplifting at Dollar General, a two-vehicle crash, and several citations issued.

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston Department of Public Safety reported the following activity from Feb. 23-March 1. An arrest, or the issuance of a citation, does not imply guilt.

The agency responded to 129 calls for service last week; a summary of the reports generated follows.

02/23/2025

An officer investigated a report of identity theft.

An officer stopped and towed a vehicle wanted by the St Louis Metro Police Department.

02/24/2025

No Activity

02/25/2025

Aon Boyce, 22, of Lilbourn was arrested for driving while revoked. He was released on a summons.

02/26/2025

An officer investigated a report to shoplifting at Dollar General. The suspect has been identified and formal charges are pending.

02/27/2025

An officer investigated a report of shoplifting at Dollar General.

An officer investigated a two vehicle crash on US 60 near Flying J.

02/28/2025

A vehicle was reported damaged at 751 Swank St.

An officer investigated a report of vehicle tampering at 1205 Vine St.

An officer investigated a domestic disturbance on Ninth Street.

Caroline Deere, 27, of Aurora, Illinois, was issued a citation for speeding.

Jaquavion Sutton, 27, of Charleston was issued a citation for failing to register a vehicle.

03/01/2025

Property was reported damaged at 715 S. Green Street, Apartment A.

Mauresha Turner, 29, of Charleston, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.

Advertisement
Related
RecordsMar. 13
Sikeston OAKS Center menus, March 17-21
RecordsMar. 13
New Madrid County Circuit Court, 3/13/25
RecordsMar. 11
Birth, 3/11/25
RecordsMar. 8
Birth, 3/8/25
Related
RecordsMar. 8
New Madrid County Associate Court, 3/8/25
Sikeston OAKS Menus for March 10-14
RecordsMar. 6
Sikeston OAKS Menus for March 10-14
Charleston DPS Weekly Summary, Feb. 16-22
RecordsMar. 4
Charleston DPS Weekly Summary, Feb. 16-22
Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, 3/4/25
RecordsMar. 4
Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, 3/4/25
Poplar Bluff resident hospitalized following collision in New Madrid County
RecordsFeb. 28
Poplar Bluff resident hospitalized following collision in New Madrid County
Sikeston OAKS menus, March 3-7
RecordsFeb. 28
Sikeston OAKS menus, March 3-7
Sikeston OAKS menus, Feb. 24-28
RecordsFeb. 20
Sikeston OAKS menus, Feb. 24-28
Week in review: Charleston police respond to burglary, crash and multiple arrests
RecordsFeb. 15
Week in review: Charleston police respond to burglary, crash and multiple arrests
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy