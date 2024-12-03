Charleston DPS Weekly Summary, Feb. 16-22

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston Department of Public Safety reported activity from Feb. 16-22. An arrest, or the issuance of a citation, does not imply guilt.

The agency responded to 105 calls for service last week; a summary of the reports generated follows.

02/16/2025

Tonya Blasingain, 46, of Charleston was arrested on warrants for resisting arrest and stealing. She was placed in jail.

Ashanti Moore, 22, of Sikeston was issued a citation for speeding.

02/17/2025

No Activity

02/18/2025

An officer investigated a report of juveniles fighting near the intersection of Warren and Walhausen Streets.

An officer investigated a two vehicle crash on Highway 105 near Reeves Boomland.

02/19/2025

02/20/2025

License plates were reported stolen from a vehicle at Flying J Truck Stop.

Gregory Frazier, 35, of Charleston was issued a citation for failing to register a vehicle.

02/21/2025

A fire truck was dispatched to a structure fire at 509 Carver Street.

02/22/2025

A fire truck was dispatched to a structure fire at 310 West Cypress Street.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the Charleston R-1 School District.

A fire truck was dispatched to a fire alarm at the county jail.

An officer observed a traffic violation. Before the officer could stop the vehicle, it struck a parked car in the 500 block of East Commercial Street. Trent Lane, 59, of Charleston, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. The investigation was turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.