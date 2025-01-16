Looking Back 1/16/25

60 years ago

Jan 16, 1965

KENNETT, Mo. — The Sikeston Bulldogs peeled off their first conference victory of the season here Saturday night by defeating the Kennett Indians 54-53.

BENTON, Mo. — Frank Moring was elected president of the Chamber of Commerce here Monday night in a meeting held at St. Denis School.

40 years ago

Jan 16, 1985

MINER, Mo. — The city of Miner has a new police chief. Tom Mitchell, who had ben acting police chief as of Jan. 2, was officially selected as the new police chief on Jan. 8 at an executive session of the Miner City Council following the regular council meeting. His position became effective that evening. Mitchell takes over the office formerly held by Wayne Smith who resigned Jan. 2 to take other employment.

30 years ago

Jan 16, 1995

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Bulldog wrestlers were in action Tuesday, hosting the New Madrid County Central Eagles in a dual meet. The ‘Dogs, coming off of a strong third place finish in the Poplar Bluff Invitational, recorded another win, downing the Eagles 50-16.

*

SIKESTON — The poster children for the 15th annual Kenny Rogers Cerebral Palsy Center Telethon have been announced by Chairman Mike Wilson. They are: Dawn Nichols, Nicholas Werkmeister, Cody Lee, Dewayne Stanley, Miracle Kennedy and Samantha Gadberry.

20 years ago

Jan 16, 2005

ST. LOUIS — Col. King E. Sidwell of Sikeston was nominated to lead the state’s National Guard Wednesday by Gov. Matt Blunt. Following the appointment’s confirmation by the Senate, Sidwell will command the state’s Army and Air National Guard as adjutant general. Sidwell, 54, has 30 years of commissioned service. He most recently worked as an assistant corps engineer in the 35th Engineer Brigade at Fort Leonard Wood. He transferred to the retired reserve in August, and is working as an attorney in Sikeston.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Ethan Moore, 9-month-old son of Tim and Leslie Moore of Matthews, was crowned as the 6-11-month old king during the 2004 East Prairie Christmas Pageants.

10 years ago

Jan. 16, 2015

SIKESTON — Sikeston residents plan to celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his service to bridge barriers, empower others and strengthen communities in a nonviolent manner through a weekend of activities. “Looking Through the Eyes of a Dreamer” is the theme to this year’s King Day Birthday Celebration and Motorcade Parade in Sikeston.

BENTON, Mo. – Julia Sutterfield scored a bucket to spark a 10-0 run for Chaffee in the final three minutes of the first quarter. The top-seeded Red Devils took a 17-8 advantage into the second quarter and never looked back, defeating the No. 4 Oran Eagles 51-31 in a girls basketball semifinal of the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament on Thursday at Kelly High School.