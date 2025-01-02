Looking Back in History 2/1/25

60 years ago

Feb 1, 1965

SIKESTON — Wednesday was the day for the Civil Defense unit of Sikeston to move into their new basement quarters in the city equipment building on North West Street. Eight large truckloads of equipment were moved from the old quarters in the Airport building. Sikeston is one of 68 cities in Missouri which will have full hospital emergency equipment, consisting of 8,000 individual pieces, and requires a space of 2,000-square feet for storage and operation, and a space of 15,000-square feet to set up

40 years ago

Feb. 1, 1985

CANALOU, Mo. — Timber continued to smolder early today after a fire early Thursday afternoon destroyed a business in Canalou. Fire Department personnel from Matthews, Sikeston and Morehouse helped contain the fire which destroyed the Canalou Store.

30 years ago

Feb. 1, 1995

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Senior High Student of the Month is Andrew Kiesling, son of Scott and Martha Kiesling. His activities include Biology Club, Quiz Bowl, Math Club, Tutoring, chairman of National Honor Society, Top 10 Percent, Pep Band and Concert Band.

20 years ago

Feb. 1, 2005

SIKESTON — Sikeston’s sales tax revenue in 2004 was average, according to local officials. “Growth was about 3 percent,” said City Clerk Carroll Couch. A total of $2,835,710.29 was generated from the perpetual 1-cent general sales tax the city has had since 1979, according to Couch. The city’s half-cent transportation sales tax brought in $1,417,855 and the quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax raised $708,927.57.

*

SIKESTON — Missouri Delta Medical Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in mammography after a recent survey by the American College of Radiology. Evaluations are conducted by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.

*

SIKESTON — Parents As Teachers Program at the Sikeston Kinder- garten Center announced their January Students of the Month. They are Conner Clark, Desiree Hicks, Luke Warren and Hannah Whitten.

10 years ago

Feb. 1, 2015

BENTON, Mo. — With violence against court personnel on the rise, a local circuit court clerk has beefed up security in her office at the Scott County Courthouse. “When you walk into the Circuit Clerk’s office, there is no access to the staff area anymore,” said Christy Hency, circuit court clerk for Scott County. Christy Hency, circuit court clerk for Scott County. “We added a counter for walk-ins with a shatterproof clear barrier. The final touches were put on just a few weeks ago.”

*

SIKESTON — A Sikeston R-6 elementary school is one of a few Southeast Missouri school districts to take part in a national instructional leadership program. In 2013, Missouri began offering a new professional development program for school leaders aimed at raising student achievement called Missouri Leadership for Excellence, Achievement and Development, or MoLEAD.