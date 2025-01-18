Looking Back in Time 1/18/25

60 years ago Jan 18, 1965

SIKESTON — The new Interstate Highway No. 55, between Sikeston and Benton, was opened at 10 a.m. The 14-mile four lane stretch can be reached either at the I-57 and Highways 60 and 62 four miles east of Sikeston, or at Miner on old Highway 60.

40 years ago Jan 18, 1985

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Voters in the Chaffee R-2 School District will be asked to approve a $503,000 bond issue Feb. 5 for construction of a new elementary wing to house fourth, fifth and sixth graders. The old wing has been determined unsafe and students are being taught at a Church of God camp outside of Chaffee. The proposed addition will include classrooms, library, music and art rooms.

30 years ago Jan 18, 1995

SIKESTON — Sikeston City Clerk Carroll Couch presided over a swearing in ceremony for Sikeston Department of Public Safety detec- tives Dan Hinton and Susan Rockett. DPS Director Jim Leist was also present for the ceremony.

SIKESTON — Sikeston residents turned out en masse to say goodbye Thursday to their favorite son, Steve McPheeters. McPheeters and his wife, Patti, were the guests of honor at a Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Appreciation Luncheon. McPheeters, vice president of AmeriFirst Bank, is relocating to Virginia Beach, Va., where he will work for CBN News and The Family Channel. He will be the senior correspondent and head of the special assign- ments unit developing news and information programming.

20 years ago Jan 18, 2005

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Matt Blunt on Tuesday appointed a Southeast Missouri native as chairman of the state Labor and Indus- trial Relations Commission. Blunt’s choice as commission leader is Bill Ringer, a Kansas City lawyer who grew up in Dexter and began his legal career there. As chairman, Ringer is to represent the public on the commission, an administrative appeals panel that hears disputes related to workers’ compensation claim and employment benefits. The panel’s two other members respectively represent the interests of labor and business.

10 years ago Jan. 18, 2015

NEW MADRID — Sometimes success can be measured in tears. Mykesha Jackson, who is in her first year as a member of the Missouri College Advising Corps at New Madrid County Central, said she realized just how much her work is making a difference, when a student recently arrived in her office clutching an envelope. The student had come to Jackson’s office in November explaining she wanted to be a veterinary technician and wanted to go to Jefferson College. Much to Jackson’s dismay many deadlines for applying to colleges had passed but the student promised to work hard.

SIKESTON — Bootheel Counseling Services has teamed up with local agencies to make mental health services more accessible to even more residents in Southeast Missouri. Through a two-year, $489,000-grant awarded by Missouri Foundation for Health, Bootheel Counseling began last month increasing public access to mental health services by placing master- level therapists in health departments, probation and parole and other social service agencies in Scott, New Madrid, Mississippi and Stoddard counties.