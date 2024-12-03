Looking Back in Time 1/21/25

60 years ago
Jan 21, 1965
SIKESTON — The whole country will hear about this city Sunday afternoon when five young Sikeston musicians, the Folklores, appear on the Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour.
40 years ago
Jan 21, 1985
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor- elect John Ashcroft and outgoing Republican Governor Christopher Bond spoke at a meeting in which the GOP state committee re-elected Hillard Selck of Boonville as state party chairman and picked former Sikeston mayor Mary Doggett as vice chairman.
30 years ago
Jan 21, 1995
GIDEON, Mo. — It sounds simple. Begin with a typical small town school system, now give serious thought to revolutionizing the way the school day has been organized for as far back as most of the staff can remember. Welcome to Gideon High School. A block schedule program introduced at the beginning of the school year provides students in seventh through 12th grade with only four class periods a day, compared to the traditional seven at most high schools.
20 years ago
Jan 21, 2005
OCEANA, Va. — Many Americans will sit at home in front of their television sets to watch Presi- dent George W. Bush’s inauguration. A New Madrid native, however, will have the chance of a lifetime and witness the action in Washington, D.C. AOAN (Airman, Aviation Ordnanceman Striker) Bradley Armstrong will arrive in the nation’s capital Tuesday to take part in the ceremonies. “I am one of the members of my squad selected to go and am very excited,” Bradley said.
SIKESTON — The mandate to clean Sikeston up has been in place for years, but the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority now has the means. On Jan. 7, Mayor Mike Marshall handed over a check for $125,000 to LCRA Chairman Mike Bohannon. “I’m pleased to be able to deliver on the promise that we made with the proceeds from the sales tax,” Marshall said. “This represents a quarter of the $500,000 that we’ve committed for this year.” The LCRA is slated to receive that amount for the next three years.
10 years ago
Jan. 21, 2015
BENTON, Mo. — MoDOT going into “survival mode” could put a hardship on motorists and farmers in Scott County. David Wyman, area engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, presented the County Commission with MoDOT’s Highway and Bridge Construction Schedule for 2015-2019 during the Commission’s regular Tuesday meeting.
SIKESTON — Races for the April 7 school board elections were set Tuesday as filing closed locally. In the Sikeston R-6 School District, voters will choose two of four candidates when they step up to the polls in April. Filing were Heather Drury, Jay Elliott, Matt Tanner and incumbent Chris Hodgkiss. Opting not to seek re-election was current board vice president David Jones. The terms are for three years.