Looking Back in Time 1/23/25

60 years ago Jan. 23, 1965

SIKESTON — Jaycee Week, the annual anniversary observance of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, started yesterday, Dan Norton, local Jaycee president announced today. A highlight of the week’s events will be the presentation of a Distinguished Service Award to an outstanding young man of the Sikeston area who has made an outstanding contribution to the community.

40 years ago Jan. 23, 1985

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Dennis Ziegenhorn (D-157th District) was reappointed vice chairman of the House Banks and Financial Institutions Committee by House Speaker Bob Griffin this week. He was also reappointed to the House Insurance Committee and received new appointments to the Social Service, Local Government and Ethics committees.

30 years ago Jan. 23, 1995

SIKESTON — Designs of the River Birch Mall were unveiled Tuesday evening at the Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce mixer hosted by Banquets Beyond the Bay. “We have a number of new businesses that have already signed as well as many familiar ones,” said Tim Raxter, manager and coordinator of the mall.

*

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Hopes for a river gaming boat in the near future sunk with the announcement by New Madrid Gaming Co. they are “stepping back” from negotiations. The company informed the council that a lease agreement could not be reached with Ralph Anderson Lumber Co, the intended site of the gaming operation.

20 years ago Jan. 23, 2005

DELTA, Mo. — The Kelly Lady Hawks captured first place in the Scott-Mis- sissippi Conference Tournament for the fourth time in five years after beating Scott County Central 51-42 on Saturday in Delta. The Lady Hawks got a career-high 33 points from Kelly Essner. Mindy Robert followed up with 12 points. Scott Central’s Brittney Peet had 18 points to lead the Bravettes. Nyketia Johnson, a transfer from Sikeston, added 14 points.

*

KELSO, Mo. — Garret William Beggs, son of Bill and Donna Beggs, was named the Sikeston Elks Lodge No. 2319 Kelly High School Student of the Month for January.

10 years ago Jan. 23, 2015

BENTON, Mo. — The city of Benton is mourning the loss of one of its greatest fans and leaders. Mayor Joe Stuckey, 68, died Wednesday morning in Benton. On Thursday, Benton City Clerk Connie Barnett and other residents took to Benton’s Facebook page to pay their respects.

*

WASHINGTON — Aggressive and threatening phone calls by criminals impersonating IRS agents remain near the top of the annual “Dirty Dozen” list of tax scams for the 2015 filing season, the Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday.

*

SIKESTON — Sikeston rolled to an 88-40 win over visiting Kennett Thursday making it the second-straight lopsided victory in as many games after trouncing Farmington on Tuesday.