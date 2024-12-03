Looking Back in Time 1/25/25

60 years ago Jan 25, 1965

SIKESTON — A group of some 50 prospective members were present Sunday in the Rustic Rock to hear a discussion on the organization of an Elks Lodge in Sikeston. The meeting was presided over by Joseph Bollinger, district Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Chaffee lodge. Temporary officers for the new organization were Robert E. Meyer, chairman; Fred L. Daner, secretary; W. Raymert Miller, treasurer; and Clem Beal, program chairman.

40 years ago Jan 25, 1985

SIKESTON — Media press of Dexter, a business forms company, will be relocating its operations to Sikeston in early March. The business will move to the 50,000- square-foot shell building east of the Sikeston Power Plant. That building has been unoccupied since its construction in 1983. It was through the efforts of the Sikeston Development Council.

*

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Fifteen students attending physics class at New Madrid County Central High School took and successfully completed the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program entrance test. According to Navy Recruiter Petty Officer 2nd Class Harold McConnell, the students all passed with flying colors.

30 years ago Jan 25, 1995

SIKESTON — Officers responded for the second time in less than a week to a house fire at 325 Dixie St. at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday. With no utilities connected to the vacant house, authorities are calling it a set fire. The home was a total loss and the fire is under investigation by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Fire Division.

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Bulldogs devoured Mounds, Ill., Meridian High 102-54 Tuesday night at Cujo’s Palace.

20 years ago Jan 25, 2005

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Elks Lodge has announced the Sikeston High School students of the month for January. Senior high students are Gregory Bates and Erika McFarland. Junior high students are Matthew Deane and Jennifer Millington.

*

SIKESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Sikes have announced the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Kendall Sikes, to Frank Emanuel Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Fritz Sander of Jackson and the late Bruce Emanuel Miller.

10 years ago Jan. 25, 2015

SIKESTON — The move may be just across the street, but the new location of The Christian Academy will make a major difference to the students and staff when the new school year begins in August. The Sikeston Christian- based school will relocate from its current location at 210 S. Kingshighway to the former Three Rivers College site at 103 E. Kathleen St. in Sikeston.

*

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A former Dexter pastor will not stand trial for stealing more than $112,000 from his church; however, a judge found probable cause to believe he forged a church document. Accompanied by his attorney, Rance Butler, Marcus Credale Geuin appeared before Associate Circuit Judge John Spielman of Dunklin County for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24. The 35-year-old was charged with the Class B felony of stealing and the Class C felony of forgery.