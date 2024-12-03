Looking Back in Time 1/30/25

60 years ago Jan. 30, 1965

SIKESTON — Mrs. Bob Dyer of the Junior Women’s Club presented to the Kiwanis Club Tuesday night an outline their next project, “The Fillies.” Mrs. Dyer explained that it is an amateur Broadway show with local talent under the supervision of a professional producer. It will be April 9 and 10 at the Middle School Auditorium.

*

SIKESTON — Clem Beal president of the Sikeston Lions Club, reported today that 25 people have enrolled for an adult leadership training course. The course is to give a person more self-confidence, an effective technique of communication, more effective human and public relations and also a memory of names.

40 years ago Jan. 30, 1985

CHARLESTON, Mo. — A consent decree was handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge H. Kenneth Wangelin directing the County Commission to make certain improvements in the Mississippi County Jail. The suit was filed in March 1982 by Alanzo Patterson, individually, and on behalf of other inmates of the jail at that time, challenging the conditions of confinement in the jail.

*

SIKESTON — With temperatures dipping to the subzero range within the last week, the electricity load for Sikeston has increased by 20 percent, according to E.R. “Dick” Inman, director of municipal utilities. However, he stated the power plant has not increased its power capacity at this time due to this increase.

30 years ago Jan. 30, 1995

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A town meeting to discuss the MO-GRO II Retail Market and Tourism Study prepared for the city of New Madrid will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday at the City Council Room. The meeting will cover plans for downtown revitalization, existing retail market analysis and specific recommendations as they related to business and tourism.

20 years ago Jan. 30, 2005

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Matt Blunt proposed $1.1 billion in core state budget cuts - including to the Medicaid program - so the savings can be used to increase funding for public schools and other priorities he outlined in his first State of the State address.

10 years ago Jan. 30, 2015

SIKESTON — Individuals who have made contributions to the regional agricultural community were honored at the annual Sikeston Regional Chamber’s Farmers Recognition Luncheon on Thursday at the Clinton Building. Four awards were given: Farm Family of the Year to Hulshof Farms in Scott County, Farm Female of the Year to Vanessa McGarity, Agri-Business Service Award to Don King and the Jaycee Outstanding Young Farmer to Vest Baker.

*

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Other than disaster relief reimbursements tapering off, this year’s operating budget for Mississippi County is pretty much the same as last year’s. The county’s annual operating budget was approved during the County Commission’s regular weekly meeting Thursday following a public hearing and County Clerk Junior DeLay’s annual budget message.