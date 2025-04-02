Looking Back in Time 2/4/25

60 years ago Feb. 4, 1965

SIKESTON — At its regular meeting Monday night, the city council voted to make a firm offer to the General Services Administration for the purchase, by the city, of the post office building soon to be vacated when the post office moves into its new quarters. The city manager, Raymert Miller, was directed to write a letter making an offer of $20,000 for the property, as is, and if the government accepts the offer, Mayor Harry E. Dudley and the city clerk, John Vaughn, were authorized to enter into the necessary contracts.

40 years ago Feb. 4, 1985

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Development Council approved a $69,364 budget for 1985-86 and awarded Dean Pollard Productions of Sikeston the bid for creation of a $2,700 industrial recruitment video presentation for the Sikeston Development Council at Thursday’s meeting.

30 years ago Feb. 4, 1995

SIKESTON — The February Standard Democrat Calendar Girl is 18-year-old Jennifer McDowell, the daughter of Eddie and Christy McDowell of Sikeston. Upon graduation from Sikeston Senior High School, she plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University majoring in broadcast journalism. McDowell was second runner-up in the Miss Sikeston contest.

20 years ago Feb. 4, 2005

SIKESTON — The 2005 members of the Sikeston Jaycee Executive Board have been announced. They are: Craig Straw, community development vice president; Russell Gadberry, membership vice president; Jason Pounds, individual development vice president; Chris Nelson, management development vice president; Brian Bradley, president; Matt Drake, treasurer; and Justin Wibbenmeyer, secretary.

*

SIKESTON — Lee Hunter Elementary’s Reading Count leaders for Jan- uary are Elizabeth Hay, first grade; Louis Galang, second grade; Dane Sanchez, third grade; and Ryan Norton, fourth grade.

*

SIKESTON — St. Francis Xavier cheerleaders won third place at the Portageville A-team Tournament. They are: Kristy McKinney, Katie Bradley, Katelyn Ferguson, Rachel Wallace, Mimi Rankin, Hope McKinney and Tori Glaus. Coach is Cassandra Limbaugh and assistant coach is Debbie Pollock.

10 years ago Feb. 4, 2015

BENTON, Mo. — The announcement is not official yet, but the word is out: Scott County is going to need a new public administrator. “I am going to retire,” Pam Dirnberger, the current public administrator, advised the commissioners during the regular County Commission meeting Tuesday.

*

SIKESTON — Plans for putting in new streets and taking care of the city’s existing roads were the main items of business for the Sikeston City Council during their regular monthly meeting Monday. On the first item of business for action, the Council authorized staff to proceed with 2015 Street and Stormwater Drainage Improvement Program as presented by Jay Lancaster, public works director.