Looking Back in Time 2/6/25

60 years ago

Feb.xw 6, 1965

SIKESTON — Dexter, who will be Sikeston’s Friday night opponent, ran their record to nine wins and six losses last night by defeating the Richland Rebels 74-68.

*

CHARLESTON, Mo. — By a vote of 437 to 382, voters here Tuesday defeated a proposal for a $95,000 airport bond issue. Passage of the bond issue entailed increasing the city tax rate by 7 cents to 22 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

40 years ago

Feb. 6, 1985

SIKESTON — Potlatch Corporation of Sikeston has joined the ranks of other paperboard converters, dairies and national organizations in a campaign to help locate missing children. Fifty thousand half-gallon cartons bearing pictures and brief biographies of missing and abducted children were run Thursday at the local plant for dairies it services in Mississippi and Tennessee.

30 years ago

Feb. 6, 1995

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Southwestern Bell Telephone was chosen by the Mississippi County Commission Thursday as the “sole source” for supplying equipment for the Enhanced 911 System, due to go online Aug. 1.

*

SIKESTON — Three area Housing Authorities have joined with law en- forcement officials to help fight crime. “The Housing Authorities in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Caruthersville have purchased an ion- scan machine to be used by law enforcement officials in the three cities,” said Bobby Henry, executive director of the Sikeston Housing Authority.

20 years ago

Feb. 6, 2005

SIKESTON — Members of the Veterans Park committee placed the Ko- rean War-era helicopter on its pedestal Thursday afternoon. The Navy helicopter is the fourth display at the park.

*

SIKESTON — Scheduled for demolition this month, the old First Bap- tist Church building on South Kingshighway will soon be removed to the world of fond memories. Geneva Beck, who became a member there in 1943, said, “There’s a part of my heart that’s still at the First Baptist Church, the old building. Memories are one of God’s gifts, and I have a lot of good memories of First Baptist Church.

10 years ago

Feb. 6, 2015

SIKESTON — Two Scott County men have received the highest interna- tional honor that can be given to a Jaycee. Travis Bickings, nominated by the Oran Jaycees Chapter, and Chris Deen, nominated by the Sikeston Jaycees Chapter, received the prestigious honor of joining the Junior Chamber international Senate.

*

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two Sike- ston men and a Charleston man face charges after a series of bur- glaries was solved by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department. Dalton Taylor Ditto, 20, and Tyler Wade Young, 20, of Sikeston and Nicholas Andrew Bradley, 22, of Charleston are each charged with first degree burglary, a class B felony punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years imprisonment; and theft/stealing of a firearm, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to seven years imprisonment. Ditto and Young also face a misdemeanor property damage charge.