Mississippi County February Marriages, 3/8/25

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Four marriages were recorded in the office of the Mississippi County Recorder of Deeds in the month of February.

These included:

Steven Dale Knight, 46, of Bertrand and Teri Sue Hodges, 46, of East Prairie were married Jan. 27, 2025, in East Prairie by minister George White.

Jaime Marie Hampton, 41, and Rodney Cepada Cannon, 49, of Charleston were married on Feb. 5 in Benton by ordained minister Kelly Talley.

David Leon Brown, 33, and Clara Katherine House, 52, of Sikeston were married on Feb. 16 in Sikeston by minister William Davis.

Jewell Dean Woods Jr., 54, of East Prairie and Melissa Dawn Brown, 43, of Sikeston were married Feb. 16 in Sikeston by chaplain Deb Baker