Mississippi County marriages, 2/8/25

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Three marriages were recorded in January in the office of the Mississippi County Recorder of Deeds George Bays.

These included:

Dustyn Kirk Odle, 21, and Victoria Alizay Espinoza, 18, of Charleston were married Jan. 10, 2025, in Charleston by wedding officiant George Bays.

Daniel Roger Forcum, 76, and Gaye Leadicker Bloyd, 78, of East Prairie were married Jan. 3, 2025, in East Prairie by pastor Martin Lucas.

Victoria Megan Duenne, 28, of Charleston and Joshua Shane Sissom, 31, of Cape Girardeau were married Jan. 18, 2025, in Charleston by pastor David Dohogne.