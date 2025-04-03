Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, 3/4/25

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A Bloomfield pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, March 1 in Stoddard County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:25 p.m. on Missouri 25, one mile north of Aquilla, Missouri, as a southbound sport utility vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Bloomfield woman struck a 24-year-old female pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.