All sections
RecordsMarch 4, 2025

Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, 3/4/25

A 24-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV on Missouri 25 in Stoddard County. The incident occurred at 6:25 p.m. and the victim was taken to a medical center.

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A Bloomfield pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, March 1 in Stoddard County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:25 p.m. on Missouri 25, one mile north of Aquilla, Missouri, as a southbound sport utility vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Bloomfield woman struck a 24-year-old female pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Advertisement
Related
RecordsMar. 6
Birth, 3/6/25
RecordsMar. 6
Sikeston OAKS Menus for March 10-14
RecordsMar. 4
Charleston DPS Weekly Summary, Feb. 16-22
RecordsFeb. 28
Poplar Bluff resident hospitalized following collision in Ne...
Related
Sikeston OAKS menus, March 3-7
RecordsFeb. 28
Sikeston OAKS menus, March 3-7
Sikeston OAKS menus, Feb. 24-28
RecordsFeb. 20
Sikeston OAKS menus, Feb. 24-28
Week in review: Charleston police respond to burglary, crash and multiple arrests
RecordsFeb. 15
Week in review: Charleston police respond to burglary, crash and multiple arrests
Sikeston Senior OAKS menus for Feb. 17-21
RecordsFeb. 12
Sikeston Senior OAKS menus for Feb. 17-21
Charleston Department of Public Safety weekly summary 2/8/25
RecordsFeb. 11
Charleston Department of Public Safety weekly summary 2/8/25
Sikeston Senior OAKS menu, Feb. 10-14
RecordsFeb. 6
Sikeston Senior OAKS menu, Feb. 10-14
New Madrid County Circuit Court
RecordsFeb. 4
New Madrid County Circuit Court
New Madrid County Circuit Court
RecordsFeb. 4
New Madrid County Circuit Court
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy