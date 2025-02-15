New Madrid County Associate Court, 2-15-25

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Four people were ordered bound over for trial in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court in cases heard through Jan. 28 by Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

The following individuals waived their rights to a preliminary hearing:

Jan. 17 - Stephen D. Barnett of Portageville, third degree assault and first degree trespassing;

Jan. 21 - Jacob Shelby Norwood of Dexter, possession of a controlled substance;

Jan. 27 - Gage D. Davis of Risco, tampering with a motor vehicle; and Imani Lashae Alexander of Sikeston, leaving the scene of an accident;

Misdemeanors/ traffic

Omar Abbasnorry Albayate, failure to register motor vehicle, $125; Marcus Beason, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $150; Flossie B. Burton, excess speed, $200.50; Andrew Joseph Carter, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50;

Johnnika Rhondra Carter, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs; Matthew Allen Chavez, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation; Tremell Clay, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50;

Michael Jerome Coaker Jr., failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Hannah L. Cradduck, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation; James Alan Crawford, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs;

Paul Escamillo, operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, $200; Chelsea Renee Gammons, no insurance, $150; Joseph Louis Gonzales, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Jack R. Hacker, failure to drive on right half of roadway resulting in accident, $200;

Jennifer J. Hartzog operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $150; John Paul Hendrix, refuse to weigh commercial vehicle or submit to driver/ vehicle inspection, $130.50, and failed to keep proper carrier driver’s record, $80.50; Shane Lee Hodges, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs;

Taquesha D. Hodges, failure to register motor vehicle, $51.50; Virginia Lucille Johnson, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs; Sharanda Doinna Lakes, failure to register motor vehicle, $25; Christopher Edward LeGrand, second degree harassment, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on one year unsupervised probation and to pay court costs;

Samantha Diane McKnight, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Frederick Wayne Moore, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Javier Yohendry Perez, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Bobby Joe Robbins, driving while revoked/ suspended, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation;

Carlo Williams Robinson, stealing, imposition of sentencing suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation; Bonita Carol Sanders, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; Hunter Kyle Scott, failure to register motor vehicle, $25.50 and court costs;

Melissa Marie Shockley, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50 and court costs; Maurice Latashnick Smith, excess speed, $200.50; Kelvin R. Stevens, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation, and failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50;

Rebekah Louise Stuckwisch, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Emani Rachelle Summers, failure to register motor vehicle, $25.50; Shatavia Renee Thomas, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; John Austin Thompson, failure to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection, $100;

Denise Elaine Trout, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; Tanisha Rianna Turner, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Jason Daniel Velazquez Ramos, no insurance, $75 and court costs; Aimee E. Walls, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation, and failure to register vehicle, $25;

Donna Sue Whitworth, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation; Dustin Charles Williams, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; Kalisa Jecole Wims, failure to display plates on vehicle, $25 and court costs; and Timothy Jermaine Wright, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs.