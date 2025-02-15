All sections
RecordsFebruary 14, 2025

New Madrid County Associate Court, 2-15-25

Four individuals in New Madrid County waived preliminary hearings and are set for trial on various charges, including assault and drug possession. Numerous traffic violations were also addressed in court.

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Four people were ordered bound over for trial in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court in cases heard through Jan. 28 by Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

The following individuals waived their rights to a preliminary hearing:

Jan. 17 - Stephen D. Barnett of Portageville, third degree assault and first degree trespassing;

Jan. 21 - Jacob Shelby Norwood of Dexter, possession of a controlled substance;

Jan. 27 - Gage D. Davis of Risco, tampering with a motor vehicle; and Imani Lashae Alexander of Sikeston, leaving the scene of an accident;

Misdemeanors/ traffic

Omar Abbasnorry Albayate, failure to register motor vehicle, $125; Marcus Beason, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $150; Flossie B. Burton, excess speed, $200.50; Andrew Joseph Carter, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50;

Johnnika Rhondra Carter, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs; Matthew Allen Chavez, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation; Tremell Clay, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50;

Michael Jerome Coaker Jr., failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Hannah L. Cradduck, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation; James Alan Crawford, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs;

Paul Escamillo, operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, $200; Chelsea Renee Gammons, no insurance, $150; Joseph Louis Gonzales, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Jack R. Hacker, failure to drive on right half of roadway resulting in accident, $200;

Jennifer J. Hartzog operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $150; John Paul Hendrix, refuse to weigh commercial vehicle or submit to driver/ vehicle inspection, $130.50, and failed to keep proper carrier driver’s record, $80.50; Shane Lee Hodges, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs;

Taquesha D. Hodges, failure to register motor vehicle, $51.50; Virginia Lucille Johnson, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs; Sharanda Doinna Lakes, failure to register motor vehicle, $25; Christopher Edward LeGrand, second degree harassment, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on one year unsupervised probation and to pay court costs;

Samantha Diane McKnight, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Frederick Wayne Moore, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Javier Yohendry Perez, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Bobby Joe Robbins, driving while revoked/ suspended, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation;

Carlo Williams Robinson, stealing, imposition of sentencing suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation; Bonita Carol Sanders, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; Hunter Kyle Scott, failure to register motor vehicle, $25.50 and court costs;

Melissa Marie Shockley, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50 and court costs; Maurice Latashnick Smith, excess speed, $200.50; Kelvin R. Stevens, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation, and failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50;

Rebekah Louise Stuckwisch, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Emani Rachelle Summers, failure to register motor vehicle, $25.50; Shatavia Renee Thomas, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; John Austin Thompson, failure to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection, $100;

Denise Elaine Trout, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; Tanisha Rianna Turner, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Jason Daniel Velazquez Ramos, no insurance, $75 and court costs; Aimee E. Walls, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation, and failure to register vehicle, $25;

Donna Sue Whitworth, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation; Dustin Charles Williams, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; Kalisa Jecole Wims, failure to display plates on vehicle, $25 and court costs; and Timothy Jermaine Wright, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs.

