March 8, 2025

New Madrid County Associate Court, 3/8/25

Ten individuals in New Madrid County have been bound over for trial on various charges, including possession of controlled substances and driving offenses. Several others faced misdemeanors and traffic violations.

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Ten people were ordered bound over for trial in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court in cases heard through Feb. 11 by Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

The following individuals waived their rights to a preliminary hearing:

Jan. 30 – Rebecca Lynn Mann of Steele, possession of a controlled substance; Shawn Michael Hubbert of Canalou, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle;

Feb. 3 – Lavette Hatcher of Sikeston, driving while intoxicated – persistent, display or possess fictitious/canceled/ revoked or altered driver’s license and driving while revoked/ suspended;

Feb. 6 – Joseph Western of Sikeston, third degree domestic assault and leaving the scene of an accident; Steve O. Wigfall of Hayti, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Bradley G. Hardin of Catron, first degree harassment, first degree stalking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;

Feb. 10 – Stephen R. Wallace of Gideon, possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; Michael P. Vincent of Bonne Terre, stealing – fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years; Tommy Martindale of Kennett, forgery; and Nikki Nicole Hubbert of Canalou, possession of a controlled substance.

Misdemeanors/ traffic

Terica Renae Allen, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs; Destanee R. Barton, failure to register motor vehicle, $25 and court costs; Peyton Davis, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Anise D. Dean Jr., failure to keep proper/ made false motor carrier’s record, $80.50;

Daniel G. Farrenburg, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation; Lacey Dawn Fender, failure to register motor vehicle, $51.50; Shelby Ann Hammock, second degree harassment, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Austin Lee Hise, loan/ predate/ falsify or alter deer permit, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on one year unsupervised probation and to pay court costs; Virginia Lucille Johnson, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs; Ratasha M. Marshall, driving while intoxicated – person less than 17 years of age in vehicle, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Katrice Mathis, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Erica Denice Morgan, driving while revoked/ suspended, $150 and court costs; Mae Etta Newman, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs; Gabriel B. Porter, failure to register motor vehicle, $51.50;

Kobiljon Rejapov, length of semi-trailer with load exceeded 53 feet, $80.50 and court costs; Tailor Brooke Revelle, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50 and court costs; Brad Alex Riggins, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Carlo Williams Robinson, stealing, one year in jail, execution of sentence suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Jalisa Rochelle Rucker, failure to register motor vehicle, $25; Larissa Michelle Throckmorton, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Earnest A. Tubbs, sell/ purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in this state without transferring certificate of ownership, $50.50 and court costs; Derek Lee Vaughn, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50 and court costs;

Bry’Shawn Zytyrik Arma Williams, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Floyd Vincent Williams first degree sexual misconduct, six months in jail, execution of sentence suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation and to pay court costs; Anna Leigh Zuck, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation.

