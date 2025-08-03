New Madrid County Associate Court, 3/8/25

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Ten people were ordered bound over for trial in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court in cases heard through Feb. 11 by Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

The following individuals waived their rights to a preliminary hearing:

Jan. 30 – Rebecca Lynn Mann of Steele, possession of a controlled substance; Shawn Michael Hubbert of Canalou, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle;

Feb. 3 – Lavette Hatcher of Sikeston, driving while intoxicated – persistent, display or possess fictitious/canceled/ revoked or altered driver’s license and driving while revoked/ suspended;

Feb. 6 – Joseph Western of Sikeston, third degree domestic assault and leaving the scene of an accident; Steve O. Wigfall of Hayti, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Bradley G. Hardin of Catron, first degree harassment, first degree stalking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;

Feb. 10 – Stephen R. Wallace of Gideon, possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; Michael P. Vincent of Bonne Terre, stealing – fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years; Tommy Martindale of Kennett, forgery; and Nikki Nicole Hubbert of Canalou, possession of a controlled substance.

Misdemeanors/ traffic

Terica Renae Allen, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs; Destanee R. Barton, failure to register motor vehicle, $25 and court costs; Peyton Davis, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Anise D. Dean Jr., failure to keep proper/ made false motor carrier’s record, $80.50;

Daniel G. Farrenburg, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation; Lacey Dawn Fender, failure to register motor vehicle, $51.50; Shelby Ann Hammock, second degree harassment, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Austin Lee Hise, loan/ predate/ falsify or alter deer permit, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on one year unsupervised probation and to pay court costs; Virginia Lucille Johnson, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs; Ratasha M. Marshall, driving while intoxicated – person less than 17 years of age in vehicle, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Katrice Mathis, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Erica Denice Morgan, driving while revoked/ suspended, $150 and court costs; Mae Etta Newman, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs; Gabriel B. Porter, failure to register motor vehicle, $51.50;

Kobiljon Rejapov, length of semi-trailer with load exceeded 53 feet, $80.50 and court costs; Tailor Brooke Revelle, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50 and court costs; Brad Alex Riggins, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Carlo Williams Robinson, stealing, one year in jail, execution of sentence suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Jalisa Rochelle Rucker, failure to register motor vehicle, $25; Larissa Michelle Throckmorton, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Earnest A. Tubbs, sell/ purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in this state without transferring certificate of ownership, $50.50 and court costs; Derek Lee Vaughn, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50 and court costs;

Bry’Shawn Zytyrik Arma Williams, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Floyd Vincent Williams first degree sexual misconduct, six months in jail, execution of sentence suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation and to pay court costs; Anna Leigh Zuck, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on six months unsupervised probation.