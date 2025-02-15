New Madrid County Circuit Court, 2-15-25

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ten persons were sentenced in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court on Jan. 28 by Circuit Judge Joshua Underwood.

Jeffrey Todd Clayton Jr., charged Sept. 16, 2023, with possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and he was placed on five years supervised probation.

Charged May 15, 2024, with stealing, Karen Sue Cole was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and Cole was placed on five years supervised probation.

On a Feb. 1, 2023, charge of forgery, Tammy Eyvone Fields was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended for Fields, who was placed on five years supervised probation.

Imposition of sentencing was suspended for Kyle D. Kimball, charged Oct. 2, 2024, with possession of a controlled substance. Kimball was placed on five years supervised probation.

Tracy Lynn Shelton, charged Nov. 8, 2021, with driving while intoxicated - persistent, was sentenced to four years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended for Shelton, who was placed on five years supervised probation.

Charged July 4, 2023, with possession of a controlled substance, Shannon A. Shoultz was granted imposition of suspended sentence and placed on five years supervised probation.

Imposition of sentencing was suspended for Kailey M. Thompson on a Feb. 13, 2024, charge of possession of a controlled substance. Thompson was placed on five years supervised probation.

In connection with a March 10, 2023, charge of stealing motor vehicle/ watercraft/ aircraft, James A. Vires III was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and Vires was placed on five years supervised probation.

William Moses Webb Jr., charged Sept. 28, 2024, with first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and he was placed on five years supervised probation.

The imposition of suspended sentence imposed Oct. 24, 2023, for Kareem D. Wiley on an Oct. 8, 2021, charge of stealing was revoked. Wiley was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. In connection with an April 5, 2024, charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, Wiley was sentenced to six years in the custody of the DOC. Execution of both sentences was suspended and Wiley was placed on five years supervised probation on both charges.