New Madrid County Circuit Court, 3/13/25

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Seven persons were sentenced in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court on Feb. 11 by Circuit Judge Joshua Underwood.

Bobby Gene Bates, charged April 1, 2022, with possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and he was placed on five years supervised probation.

The imposition of suspended sentence imposed June 13, 2023, for Nikki N. Hubbert on a Feb. 6, 2022, charge of possession of a controlled substance was revoked. Hubbert was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections with execution of sentencing suspended, placed on five years supervised probation and ordered to pay court costs. On Dec. 29, 2023, charge of possession of a controlled substance, Hubbert was sentenced to seven years in the DOC on the possession charge, which was suspended and placed on five years supervised probation. In connection with a Dec. 29, 2023 charge of driving while intoxicated, Hubert was sentenced 30 days in jail, with execution of sentencing suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation.

Charged July 1, 2023, with possession of a controlled substance, Rebecca Lynn Mann was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and she was placed on five years supervised probation.

Imposition of sentencing was suspended for Lenn Lee Moore Jr. on a Dec. 13, 2023, charge of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Moore was placed on five years supervised probation on each count.

In connection with a June 24, 2024, charge of driving while intoxicated – persistent, Kevin Jerone Nolen was sentenced to four years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and Nolen was placed on five years supervised probation.

Probation was revoked for Tristan D. Sletten on April 29, 2023, charges of second degree burglary and stealing – firearm/ explosive weapon/ ammonium nitrate and he was ordered to serve the sentence handed down May 23, 2023, of seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections on each count. Also the probation imposed Jan. 10, 2024, on a Dec. 3, 2023, charge of first degree burglary was revoked and Sletten was ordered to serve the original sentence of 15 years in the custody of the DOC. In connection with Dec. 6, 2024, and Nov. 8, 2024, charges of second degree burglary, Sletten was sentenced to seven years in the DOC on each count.

The probation imposed Oct. 11, 2022, for Michael P. Vincent on a Sept. 23, 2021 charge of stealing was revoked and he was ordered to serve the sentence handed of seven years in the Department of Corrections. On a Jan. 4, 2024, charge of stealing – fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years, Vincent was sentenced to four years in the DOC. In connection with a June 2, 2024, charge of fourth degree domestic assault, Vincent was sentenced to six months in jail.