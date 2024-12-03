New Madrid County Circuit Court, 3-20-25

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Six people were sentenced in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court on Feb. 25 by Circuit Judge Joshua Underwood.

Bryan Eliot Anderson, charged June 20, 2023, with possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and Anderson was placed on five years supervised probation.

Charged July 14, 2024, with stealing - $750 or more, Kenneth Sills Cassell was sentenced to seven year in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and he was placed on five years supervised probation.

Imposition of sentencing was suspended for Thomas Clyde Clark, charged June 14, 2023, with possession of a controlled substance. Clark was placed on five years supervised probation.

Also imposition of sentencing was suspended for Tabitha Nicole McCutchen on Oct. 31, 2023, and April 30, 2024, charges of possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on five years supervised probation on each count.

In connection with a March 14, 2022, charge of possession of a controlled substance, Phyllis A. St. Mary was fined $1,000.

Michael R. White, charged Oct. 11, 2022, with misdemeanor stealing, was sentenced to one year in jail. Execution of sentencing was suspended and he was placed on two years unsupervised probation.