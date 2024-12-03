New Madrid County Associate Court, 3-20-25

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Eight people were ordered bound over for trial in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court in cases heard through Feb. 25 by Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

The following individuals waived their rights to a preliminary hearing:

Feb. 13 – Duane Kenshae Evans of Portageville, failure to register as a sexual offender; Joseph A. Metivier of Portageville, third degree child molestation; Leslie Holloman III, first degree trafficking drugs or attempt; Kenneth Burnett of Malden, forgery;

Feb. 20 – Ronnie W. Langley of Diehlstadt, nonsupport; Cory Darnell Sullivan of Hayti, third degree domestic assault;

Feb. 24 – Ethan Scott Thomure of Sikeston, six counts of stealing – firearm/ explosive weapon/ ammonium nitrate; and Jeremiah Timothy Stewart of Clinton, Ky., enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

Misdemeanors/ traffic

Matthew Williams Bartlett, stealing, $100 and court costs; Martasia Beyonce Bobo, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; Elliot Trin Cleveland, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50; Tammi N. Culbertson, stealing, imposition of sentence suspended and placed on two years supervised probation;

Jonathan Burt Foster, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Leticia Garza, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; Kevin Ray Harbison, driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in proper restraint, $10; Jaquitta Audriel Johnson, driving while revoked/ suspended, 48 hours in jail and to pay court costs;

Ernesto Luna, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs; Tyler Cole McCurter, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Donnie Ray Metheny Jr., failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50 and court costs; Carderro W. Morris, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; Tony Ray Parker, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs;

Kervin Michael Patterson, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Stephanie Cassandra Perez, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; Stephen Cornelius Rodgers Jr., excess speed, $70.50 and court costs, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs, and displayed/ possessed vehicle plates of another, $50.50 and court costs;

Angela Shirelle Rose, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs; Anton Anatolyevich Tikhovtinnikov, failed to register commercial property carrying vehicle, $50.50; Johnnie Wilbert Treadwell II, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; Trevor A. Williams, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50 and court costs; and Julian Earl Young, fourth degree assault, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on two years unsupervised probation.