RecordsMarch 20, 2025

New Madrid County Associate Court, 3-20-25

Eight individuals in New Madrid County have been bound over for trial on charges ranging from drug trafficking to child enticement. Numerous misdemeanor and traffic cases were also processed.

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Eight people were ordered bound over for trial in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court in cases heard through Feb. 25 by Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

The following individuals waived their rights to a preliminary hearing:

Feb. 13 – Duane Kenshae Evans of Portageville, failure to register as a sexual offender; Joseph A. Metivier of Portageville, third degree child molestation; Leslie Holloman III, first degree trafficking drugs or attempt; Kenneth Burnett of Malden, forgery;

Feb. 20 – Ronnie W. Langley of Diehlstadt, nonsupport; Cory Darnell Sullivan of Hayti, third degree domestic assault;

Feb. 24 – Ethan Scott Thomure of Sikeston, six counts of stealing – firearm/ explosive weapon/ ammonium nitrate; and Jeremiah Timothy Stewart of Clinton, Ky., enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

Misdemeanors/ traffic

Matthew Williams Bartlett, stealing, $100 and court costs; Martasia Beyonce Bobo, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; Elliot Trin Cleveland, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50; Tammi N. Culbertson, stealing, imposition of sentence suspended and placed on two years supervised probation;

Jonathan Burt Foster, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Leticia Garza, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; Kevin Ray Harbison, driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in proper restraint, $10; Jaquitta Audriel Johnson, driving while revoked/ suspended, 48 hours in jail and to pay court costs;

Ernesto Luna, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs; Tyler Cole McCurter, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Donnie Ray Metheny Jr., failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50 and court costs; Carderro W. Morris, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; Tony Ray Parker, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs;

Kervin Michael Patterson, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Stephanie Cassandra Perez, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; Stephen Cornelius Rodgers Jr., excess speed, $70.50 and court costs, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs, and displayed/ possessed vehicle plates of another, $50.50 and court costs;

Angela Shirelle Rose, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50 and court costs; Anton Anatolyevich Tikhovtinnikov, failed to register commercial property carrying vehicle, $50.50; Johnnie Wilbert Treadwell II, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 and court costs; Trevor A. Williams, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50 and court costs; and Julian Earl Young, fourth degree assault, suspended imposition of sentence and placed on two years unsupervised probation.

