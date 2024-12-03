NEW MADRID, Mo. — Thirteen persons were sentenced in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court on Jan. 14 by Circuit Judge Joshua Underwood.

Jennifer Nicole Childers, charged Aug. 4, 2023, with possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Execution of sentencing was suspended and she was placed on five years supervised probation.

Charged Nov. 20, 2021, with first degree assault or attempt - serious physical injury or special victim, Jordan Shai Courtois was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Imposition of sentencing was suspended for Carlieonna Oshel Curtis on a Sept. 1, 2023, charge of second degree burglary. Curtis was placed on five years supervised probation.

Probation was ordered revoked for Bryan D. Ditto on a July 3, 2020, charge of possession of a controlled substance. Ditto was ordered to serve the sentence handed down July 27, 2021, of seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Jaquan Q. Dodd, charged Dec. 27 with resisting arrest/ detention/ stop by fleeing, was sentenced to four years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. On a Dec. 27 charge of possession of a controlled substance, Dodd was sentenced to seven years in the DOC. Execution of sentencing was suspended and he was placed on five years supervised probation on both counts.

Probation was revoked for Kenneth Tyrone Farr on Nov. 5, 2017, charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm and May 17, 2019, and July 1, 2019, charges of resisting/ interfering with an arrest for a felony. Farr was ordered to serve the sentence handed down Nov. 5, 2017, on the possession of a controlled substance charge of seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections and five years in the DOC on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was ordered to serve the sentences of four years in the DOC handed down on July 23, 2019, on each of the charges of resisting/ interfering with an arrest.

Loreal Lashae Hamilton, charged Jan. 8, 2024, with leaving the scene of an accident, was granted imposition of suspended sentence and placed on five years supervised probation.

The probation imposed Feb. 28, 2024, for Jason Edward Luther on Nov.28, 2022, charges of failure to register as a sex offender and driving while intoxicated was revoked. He was ordered to report to the Department of Corrections.

Charged Dec. 3, 2024, with identity theft or attempt, Gregory Allen Marcus was sentenced to six years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Probation was revoked for Eric D. Mims on a May 3, 2018, charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Mims, who was sentenced Feb. 26, 2019, to 15 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections, was placed on five years supervised probation. On a July 26, 2024, charge of first degree burglary, Mims was sentenced to five years in the DOC with execution of sentencing suspended and placed on five years supervised probation.

Imposition of sentencing was suspended for Robert L. Payne on a July 24, 2023, charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Payne was placed on five years supervised probation.

On a Nov. 5, 2022, charge of possession of a controlled substance, Travis Dale Stone was granted imposition of suspended sentence and placed on five years supervised probation.

Steven M. Taylor, charged Oct. 17, 2023, with second degree assault, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.