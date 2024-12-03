NEW MADRID, Mo. - Three people were ordered bound over for trial in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court in cases heard through Jan. 14 by Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

The following individuals waived their rights to a preliminary hearing:

Jan. 9 - Dashia Cooper of New Madrid, stealing;

Jan. 13 - Kevin Jerone Nolen of Portageville, driving while intoxicated - habitual and driving while revoked/ suspended; and Jaquan Q. Dodd, resisting arrest/ detention/ stop by fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

Misdemeanors/ traffic

Melissa Ann Aldridge, driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentencing and placed on two years unsupervised probation; Stephanie LeCarol Bell, driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentencing and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Shaquise Raqal Drake, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Shawn Letcher Eakens, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, placed on six months unsupervised probation and court costs; Logan Wade Ervin, driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentencing, placed on two years unsupervised probation and to pay court costs;

Dale Ryan Frazier, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs and excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Richard D. Garmon, failure to stop for stop sign, $60.50 and court costs; Jimmie D. Graham, operate vehicle in area not designated for such use of travel, $49.50 and court costs;

Jeremy J. Grayson Jr., resisting/ interfering with arrest/ detention/ stop, 30 days in jail, execution of sentence suspended, placed on one year probation and to pay court costs; Damarcus Lee Hamilton, resisting/ interfering with arrest/ detention/ stop, seven days in jail;

Amy N. Huggins, no insurance, $75 and court costs; Karly Ann Hunt, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Harry Jene Imhoff Jr., driving while intoxicated, 30 days in jail, execution of sentencing suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Pierre R. Jeanbaptiste, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Rodricus Antonio Johnson, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentencing and placed on six months unsupervised probation; Rodquarius Dashawn Jones, resisting/ interfering with arrest/ detention/ stop, seven days in jail and to pay court costs;

Katona Lashay King, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Anatoly Kulikov, failure to register motor vehicle, $50 and court costs; Waring K. Lester, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; James Michael McCasland, second degree property damage, suspended imposition of sentencing, placed on two years unsupervised probation and to pay court costs;

Kayla Joy Morrissette, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Musa Kweheria Munyua, failure to register motor vehicle, $100; Nia Dawn Stromas, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Ryan Andrew Turner, failure to stop for sign at stop line, $60.50 and court costs;

Daniel Blaine Waldo, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50 and court costs; Ta’maya Whitney, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; and Gerrisha Wigfall, failure to secure child in restraint or booster seat, $49.50 and court costs.