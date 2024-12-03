All sections
RecordsFebruary 4, 2025

New Madrid County Circuit Court

Three individuals face trial in New Madrid County Circuit Court after waiving preliminary hearings for charges including stealing and driving offenses. Various misdemeanors and traffic violations were also addressed.

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Three people were ordered bound over for trial in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court in cases heard through Jan. 14 by Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

The following individuals waived their rights to a preliminary hearing:

Jan. 9 - Dashia Cooper of New Madrid, stealing;

Jan. 13 - Kevin Jerone Nolen of Portageville, driving while intoxicated - habitual and driving while revoked/ suspended; and Jaquan Q. Dodd, resisting arrest/ detention/ stop by fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

Misdemeanors/ traffic

Melissa Ann Aldridge, driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentencing and placed on two years unsupervised probation; Stephanie LeCarol Bell, driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentencing and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Shaquise Raqal Drake, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Shawn Letcher Eakens, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, placed on six months unsupervised probation and court costs; Logan Wade Ervin, driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentencing, placed on two years unsupervised probation and to pay court costs;

Dale Ryan Frazier, excess speed, $100.50 and court costs and excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Richard D. Garmon, failure to stop for stop sign, $60.50 and court costs; Jimmie D. Graham, operate vehicle in area not designated for such use of travel, $49.50 and court costs;

Jeremy J. Grayson Jr., resisting/ interfering with arrest/ detention/ stop, 30 days in jail, execution of sentence suspended, placed on one year probation and to pay court costs; Damarcus Lee Hamilton, resisting/ interfering with arrest/ detention/ stop, seven days in jail;

Amy N. Huggins, no insurance, $75 and court costs; Karly Ann Hunt, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Harry Jene Imhoff Jr., driving while intoxicated, 30 days in jail, execution of sentencing suspended and placed on two years unsupervised probation;

Pierre R. Jeanbaptiste, excess speed, $155.50 and court costs; Rodricus Antonio Johnson, no insurance, suspended imposition of sentencing and placed on six months unsupervised probation; Rodquarius Dashawn Jones, resisting/ interfering with arrest/ detention/ stop, seven days in jail and to pay court costs;

Katona Lashay King, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Anatoly Kulikov, failure to register motor vehicle, $50 and court costs; Waring K. Lester, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50; James Michael McCasland, second degree property damage, suspended imposition of sentencing, placed on two years unsupervised probation and to pay court costs;

Kayla Joy Morrissette, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; Musa Kweheria Munyua, failure to register motor vehicle, $100; Nia Dawn Stromas, failure to register motor vehicle, $125.50; Ryan Andrew Turner, failure to stop for sign at stop line, $60.50 and court costs;

Daniel Blaine Waldo, failure to register motor vehicle, $200.50 and court costs; Ta’maya Whitney, excess speed, $70.50 and court costs; and Gerrisha Wigfall, failure to secure child in restraint or booster seat, $49.50 and court costs.

