All sections
RecordsFebruary 20, 2025

New Madrid County marriages, 2-20-25

Six marriages were recorded in New Madrid County, Missouri, between Jan. 3 and Feb. 12, 2025. Couples wed in various locations, officiated by local figures.

NEW MADRID, Mo. — There were six marriages recorded in the office of New Madrid County Recorder Kayla Phillips through Feb. 13.

These were:

Lucas Ramsey Rayfield, 36, and Chelsey Lauren Kosky, 35, of New Madrid were married Jan. 3 in New Madrid by Brandon Sanchez.

Andrew Calvin Hayes, 36, and Brittany Lee Hurt-Mills, 34, of New Madrid were married in Oak Ridge on Jan. 11 by Jimmy Head.

Mark Allen Lunbeck Sr., 61, of Benton and Angela R. Walters, 62, of Portageville were married by James McCulloch in Hayti on Jan. 17.

Matthew Keith Stafford, 41, and Danielle Rae Lawson, 32, of Portageville were married by Linza LeGrand on Jan. 30 in Portageville.

Javion Lashun Stenson, 33, and Luretha Lewis, 31, of Portageville were married Feb. 8 by Booker Simmons in Portageville.

Thomas Patrick Payne, 40, of Braggadocio, 40, and Heather Lene’e Dodd, 35, of Portageville were married in Hayti by Doug Wahls on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Related
RecordsFeb. 20
Sikeston OAKS menus, Feb. 24-28
RecordsFeb. 20
Birth, 2-20-25
RecordsFeb. 15
New Madrid County Circuit Court, 2-15-25
RecordsFeb. 15
Week in review: Charleston police respond to burglary, crash...
Related
RecordsFeb. 14
New Madrid County Associate Court, 2-15-25
Sikeston Senior OAKS menus for Feb. 17-21
RecordsFeb. 12
Sikeston Senior OAKS menus for Feb. 17-21
RecordsFeb. 11
Mississippi County marriages, 2/8/25
Charleston Department of Public Safety weekly summary 2/8/25
RecordsFeb. 11
Charleston Department of Public Safety weekly summary 2/8/25
Sikeston Senior OAKS menu, Feb. 10-14
RecordsFeb. 6
Sikeston Senior OAKS menu, Feb. 10-14
New Madrid County Circuit Court
RecordsFeb. 4
New Madrid County Circuit Court
New Madrid County Circuit Court
RecordsFeb. 4
New Madrid County Circuit Court
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
RecordsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy