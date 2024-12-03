New Madrid County marriages, 2-20-25

NEW MADRID, Mo. — There were six marriages recorded in the office of New Madrid County Recorder Kayla Phillips through Feb. 13.

These were:

Lucas Ramsey Rayfield, 36, and Chelsey Lauren Kosky, 35, of New Madrid were married Jan. 3 in New Madrid by Brandon Sanchez.

Andrew Calvin Hayes, 36, and Brittany Lee Hurt-Mills, 34, of New Madrid were married in Oak Ridge on Jan. 11 by Jimmy Head.

Mark Allen Lunbeck Sr., 61, of Benton and Angela R. Walters, 62, of Portageville were married by James McCulloch in Hayti on Jan. 17.

Matthew Keith Stafford, 41, and Danielle Rae Lawson, 32, of Portageville were married by Linza LeGrand on Jan. 30 in Portageville.

Javion Lashun Stenson, 33, and Luretha Lewis, 31, of Portageville were married Feb. 8 by Booker Simmons in Portageville.

Thomas Patrick Payne, 40, of Braggadocio, 40, and Heather Lene’e Dodd, 35, of Portageville were married in Hayti by Doug Wahls on Feb. 12.