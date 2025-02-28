SIKESTON — A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman received moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Feb. 26 in New Madrid County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:50 p.m. on US 60 at Highway FF, one mile west of Sikeston, as the southbound vehicle driven by a 27-year-old male of Mission, Texas, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the eastbound vehicle driven by a 48-year-old woman from Poplar Bluff.

The Poplar Bluff resident was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.