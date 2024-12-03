Sikeston OAKS Center menus, March 17-21

SIKESTON — Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at OAKS Center, 305 Cresap, in Sikeston. There is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and above and $7 for guests. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. every Friday unless otherwise noted. Volunteers are always needed. Call Lisa at 471-6047 if you are interested in serving in any way.

SENIOR CITIZENS MENU March 17-21

Monday - Chicken and noodles, spinach, green beans, bread, peaches

Tuesday - Ham and beans, potatoes with onions and peppers, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, crackers, tropical fruit

Wednesday - Sweet and sour pork over rice, Asian vegetables, corn, bread, pineapple

Thursday - Pasta with meat sauce, garden salad, Italian peas, garlic bread, citrus salad

Friday - Baked or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, bread, cinnamon applesauce