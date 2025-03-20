All sections
RecordsMarch 20, 2025

Sikeston OAKS menu, March 24-28

Sikeston OAKS offers meals from March 24-28 featuring dishes like chicken tenders and beef tamale pie. Meals cost $4 for seniors and $7 for guests. Bingo and volunteer opportunities available.

SIKESTON — Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at OAKS Center, 305 Cresap, in Sikeston. There is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and above and $7 for guests. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. every Friday unless otherwise noted. Volunteers are always needed. Call Lisa at 471-6047 if you are interested in serving in any way.

SENIOR CITIZENS MENU

March 24-28

Monday - Chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, mixed beans, beets, bread, fruit cocktail or cheesecake

Tuesday - Ham and beans, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cornbread, crackers, apples with raisins

Wednesday - Beef tamale pie, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, bread, tropical fruit

Thursday - Potato soup, ham and cheese sandwich, salad, pudding with bananas

Friday - Pork sandwich on bun, baked beans, okra, pineapple or dump cake

