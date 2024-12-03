Sikeston OAKS menus, Feb. 24-28

SIKESTON — Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at OAKS Center, 305 Cresap, in Sikeston. There is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and above and $7 for guests. National Play More Cards Day is Feb. 24. Various card games will be available at 12:30 p.m. Help at Home will be present. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. every Friday unless otherwise noted. Volunteers are always needed. Call Lisa at 471-6047 if you are interested in serving in any way.

SENIOR CITIZENS MENU Feb. 24-28

Monday - Almond dijon chicken, potatoes, green beans, bread, pears

Tuesday - Ham and beans, cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, crackers, cottage cheese and pineapple

Wednesday - Beef stroganoff over noodles, Brussels sprouts, carrots, bread, apples with raisins

Thursday - Oven-fried chicken, potatoes, California vegetables, bread, peach crisp

Friday - Sloppy Joe on bun, wedges, coleslaw, mixed fruit