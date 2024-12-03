All sections
RecordsMarch 6, 2025

Sikeston OAKS Menus for March 10-14

The Sikeston OAKS Center offers senior meals from March 10-14, featuring dishes like chicken and dressing, meatloaf, and beef chili. Meals are served weekdays with a suggested donation for seniors.

SIKESTON — Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at OAKS Center, 305 Cresap, in Sikeston. There is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and above and $7 for guests. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. every Friday unless otherwise noted. Volunteers are always needed. Call Lisa at 471-6047 if you are interested in serving in any way.

SENIOR CITIZENS MENU

March 10-14

Monday - Chicken and dressing, green beans, carrots, apple crisp

Tuesday - Ham and beans, cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, crackers, mandarin oranges

Wednesday - Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, roll, spiced peaches

Thursday - Pasta with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread, pears or pear cobbler

Friday - Beef chili with beans, half grilled cheese, crackers, carrot and celery sticks, fruit salad

