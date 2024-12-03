All sections
February 28, 2025

Sikeston OAKS menus, March 3-7

The Sikeston OAKS Center offers weekday meals from March 3-7 with a suggested donation. Enjoy dishes like Salisbury steak and baked fish, plus bingo on Fridays. Volunteers are welcome to join.

SIKESTON — Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at OAKS Center, 305 Cresap, in Sikeston. There is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and above and $7 for guests. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. every Friday. Volunteers are always needed. Call Lisa at 471-6047 if you are interested in serving in any way.

SENIOR CITIZENS MENU

March 3-7

Monday - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, bread, applesauce

Tuesday - Ham and beans, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cornbread, crackers, cottage cheese and pineapple

Wednesday - Chicken sandwich on bun, warm corn salad, beets, tropical fruit or ambrosia

Thursday - Beef stew, spinach au gratin, biscuit, crackers, peaches

Friday - Baked or fried fish, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, Jello with bananas

