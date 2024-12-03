All sections
RecordsFebruary 6, 2025

Sikeston Senior OAKS menu, Feb. 10-14

Check out Sikeston Senior OAKS' menu for Feb. 10-14, featuring meals like chopped steak and oven-fried chicken. Meals served weekdays with a suggested donation. Volunteers needed for various activities.

SIKESTON — Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at OAKS Center, 305 Cresap, in Sikeston. There is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and above and $7 for guests. Legacy Hospice will be available Feb. 10. There will be no bingo on Friday, Feb. 14. A garage sale will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 14 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15.

Volunteers are always needed. Call Lisa at 471-6047 if you are interested in serving in any way.

SENIOR CITIZENS MENU

Feb. 10-14

Monday - Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms, potatoes, California vegetables, roll, peaches

Tuesday - Ham and beans, cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, crackers, cottage cheese and pineapple

Wednesday - Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, roll, cinnamon applesauce

Thursday - Turkey, stuffing, corn, green beans, bread, autumn salad

Friday - Baked or fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, mandarin oranges

