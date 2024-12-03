All sections
RecordsFebruary 12, 2025

Sikeston Senior OAKS menus for Feb. 17-21

Sikeston Senior OAKS Center offers meals for seniors from Feb. 17-21, with a suggested donation of $4. Highlights include ham and beans, Mexican casserole, and chicken and noodles. Bingo every Friday.

SIKESTON — Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at OAKS Center, 305 Cresap, in Sikeston. There is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and above and $7 for guests. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. every Friday unless otherwise noted. Volunteers are always needed. Call Lisa at 471-6047 if you are interested in serving in any way.

SENIOR CITIZENS MENU

Feb. 17-21

Monday - Closed for Presidents Day

Tuesday - Ham and beans, okra, vegetable blend cornbread, crackers, mixed fruit

Wednesday - Mexican casserole, corn and black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, bread, apples with raisins

Thursday - Chicken and noodles, spinach, beets, bread, tropical fruit or cherry pie

Friday - Hamburger on bun, potato wedges, broccoli, blushing pears

