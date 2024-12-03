CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston Department of Public Safety reported the following activity from Feb. 2-8. An arrest, or the issuance of a citation, does not imply guilt.

The agency responded to 94 calls for service last week; a summary of the reports generated follows.

02/02/2025

No Activity

02/02/2025

An officer investigated a burglary at Ozarko Tires. The suspects also stole a delivery truck from the business as well. It was recovered in Illinois.

02/04/2025

An officer investigated a two-vehicle crash on Sixth Street.

An officer picked up a child per an out-of-state court order.

02/05/2025

No Activity

02/06/2025

No Activity

02/07/2025

No Activity

02/08/2025

Larico Coleman, 45, of Charleston was arrested for stealing at Casey’s General Store. He was placed in jail. He faces additional charges for destroying jail property.

Cheyenne Lawson, 32, of Charleston was arrested on a probation violation warrant. She was placed in jail.