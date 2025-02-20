A Concord Minute: Covered by Jesus

“Hear my cry, O God, listen to my prayer; from the end of the earth I call to you when my heart is faint. Lead me to the rock that is higher than I, for you have been my refuge, a strong tower against the enemy. Let me dwell in your tent forever! Let me take refuge under the shelter of your wings!” Psalm 61:1-4 ESV

By the time you read this, the Sikeston area might be covered under a thick blanket of snow. As a transplant to the area from my home state of Michigan, I enjoy when snowfall comes. Though strange to receive this much snow in the place “where Southern Hospitality begins”, this area is beautified by snow.

Thinking about the snowfall, I am reminded of the above words from King David. Potentially written during Absalom’s attempted coup (2 Samuel 15-17), David was on the run to save his life. David was used to enemies foreign and domestic attempting to take his life. Being king is not for the faint-hearted. Yet, David knew where to go and who to go to in times of distress.

When everything and everyone else was against him, David turned to the LORD. The LORD would not abandon him; the LORD would cover David like a bird that covers its little ones. Though David might have his life taken from him at any moment, the LORD was to David THE safe refuge.

With due deference and humility, David entreats the LORD to listen to his prayers. It is fascinating that David’s first plea to the LORD is not an immediate reversal of his present circumstances. David knew the LORD better than being a perpetual “problem solver”. The LORD was David’s dwelling place. The LORD’s presence and refuge was David’s concern. Though David would write in the remaining verses of Psalm 61 something to the effect “preserve the life of the king”, David wanted to be covered by the LORD.

As history reveals, David was covered by the LORD’s defense and provision during the ensuing coup. David would return to Jerusalem and resume his reign as king after Joab took three javelins in his hand and killed Absalom (2 Samuel 18:15-17). The LORD had preserved the life of the king. The LORD covered David in the midst of his trouble.

King David’s lived experience paled in comparison to the Son of David, Jesus. At the time of His crucifixion, Jesus was abandoned by all, including His Father. There was no refuge, no covering, no tent, no shelter under wings, no rock to remain steadfast upon for Jesus. With outstretched arms, Jesus covered the sins of the whole world (yours and mine) with His own blood. By His wounds, you are healed. You are covered by Jesus. At His cross, Jesus is your refuge, your covering, your shelter “snow” matter what comes.

----

The Rev. Matthew Berry is pastor of Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston, Missouri. Based in Sikeston’s Historic North End, Concordia is a member congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS), a theologically conservative, biblically sound, Christ-centered church.