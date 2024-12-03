“So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate, and she also gave some to her husband who was with her, and he ate. Then the eyes of both were opened, and they knew that they were naked. And they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves loincloths.” Genesis 3:6-7 ESV

Continuing last week’s column on this idea of God working in the mundane, I submit for your reflection today for Genesis 3:6-7. Here in Genesis 3, Moses captures the fall of Adam and Eve. Adam and Eve, God’s crown of the creation, had everything in the garden. Adam and Eve had their safety, their food, their ability to rest, to enjoy peace, and whatever else God gave them. Eden was a very good place to live. Eden was perfectly made for Adam and Eve. They were given tasks that might seem mundane or monotonous: take care of the creation, subdue it, and raise a family. For Adam and Eve, their purpose in life were those tasks, those “grooves” or “ gardens” God designed for them.

Yet, Adam and Eve were anxious for a better Eden. Adam and Eve wanted something more than what God had given them. The serpent knew this, for the serpent was craftier than any other creature at that time, and the serpent knew that all he had to ask of Adam and Eve is, “did God really say? All the serpent had to do was give a little push, to nudge those anxieties and Adam and Eve would fall. Indeed, Adam and Eve fell far away from what their Creator had intended for them. Adam and Eve, upon eating that fruit, discovered what it was to know good and evil. In that moment they discovered that they became like God. No more peace, calm, or joy as created beings. Adam and Eve lost that shalom God gave them. Their quest for a better Eden made them more anxious than those previous needs for a better Eden.

The result? God kicked Adam and Eve out of the garden. Yet, he did promise that one of their offspring would come and restore them and the whole creation. This Second Adam would be called Jesus. At His cross and tomb, Jesus would restore the whole creation. Why? God Himself is anxious for a better Eden, an Eden where there is no sin wanting something more. God is anxious for a better Eden wherein there will be no place or cause for humanity to fall once more because they wanted more.

Thanks be to God that He includes you in that plan of restoration. May Jesus return soon so that He would bring in that new Eden of Revelation 21-22. May we be anxious for that better Eden to arrive. But while we wait as the Lord tarries, God continues to help us live in the mundane, monotonous “gardens” He has placed us in right here in Southeast Missouri.

The Rev. Matthew Berry is pastor of Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston, Missouri. Based in Sikeston’s Historic North End, Concordia is a member congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS), a theologically conservative, biblically sound, Christ-centered church.