SIKESTON —Evangelist Matthew Gros accompanied by his wife, Rockie Gros of Schriever, Louisiana, will serve as guest speaker in the morning and evening services March 9 at Trinity Gospel Church, 901 Davis Blvd., in Sikeston. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. “Matthew Gros is a powerful speaker and used by God in the gifts of the Holy Spirit,” according to Trinity Gospel Church.