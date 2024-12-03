Immaculate Conception School hosts annual fish fry

Tammy Bennett, Sarah Ezell and Lizzie Bennett fill to-go orders during the Immaculate Conception School fish fry fundraiser on March 7 in New Madrid. Customers had the option to eat in or carry-out their dinners for the annual event which also included an auction, silent auction and raffles. Jill Bock/Standard Democrat

Kevin Carlisle, left, and Lane Wescoat bread fish for the Immaculate Conception School’s annual fish fry on March 7. The event is not only a fundraiser for the school but an opportunity for the community to kick-off the Lenten season. Jill Bock/Standard Democrat