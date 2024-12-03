All sections
ReligionMarch 12, 2025

Immaculate Conception School hosts annual fish fry

Immaculate Conception School's annual fish fry fundraiser in New Madrid featured dine-in and carry-out options, along with an auction, silent auction, and raffles, drawing community support on March 7.

By Jill Bock~Standard Democrat
Tammy Bennett, Sarah Ezell and Lizzie Bennett fill to-go orders during the Immaculate Conception School fish fry fundraiser on March 7 in New Madrid. Customers had the option to eat in or carry-out their dinners for the annual event which also included an auction, silent auction and raffles.
Tammy Bennett, Sarah Ezell and Lizzie Bennett fill to-go orders during the Immaculate Conception School fish fry fundraiser on March 7 in New Madrid. Customers had the option to eat in or carry-out their dinners for the annual event which also included an auction, silent auction and raffles.Jill Bock/Standard Democrat
Kevin Carlisle, left, and Lane Wescoat bread fish for the Immaculate Conception School’s annual fish fry on March 7. The event is not only a fundraiser for the school but an opportunity for the community to kick-off the Lenten season.
Kevin Carlisle, left, and Lane Wescoat bread fish for the Immaculate Conception School’s annual fish fry on March 7. The event is not only a fundraiser for the school but an opportunity for the community to kick-off the Lenten season.Jill Bock/Standard Democrat
Gabe Long keeps an eye on the fryers filled with fish, french fries and onion rings during the March 7 Immaculate Conception School’s annual fish fry. Working in the background is Kyle Ezell.
Gabe Long keeps an eye on the fryers filled with fish, french fries and onion rings during the March 7 Immaculate Conception School’s annual fish fry. Working in the background is Kyle Ezell. Jill Bock/Standard Democrat

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Immaculate Conception School hosted its fish fry fundraiser on March 7 in New Madrid. Customers had the option to eat in or carry-out their dinners for the annual event which also included an auction, silent auction and raffles.

