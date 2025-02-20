Local religion briefs 2/20

SPECIAL EVENT

SIKESTON — “Project Unstuck” will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Life Church Family Life Center, 951 S. Kingshighway, in Sikeston. Host and speaker will be Dianna Neal, LCSW. The topic will be “The Impact of Love on the Family.” The event is free and a complimentary lunch will be serviced.

FUNDRAISER

SIKESTON — The Christian Academy in Sikeston will host a Black Light Bingo fundraiser March 1 at VFW Post 3174 located at 709 Smith Ave. in Sikeston. Doors open at 5 p.m. with bingo at 6 p.m. There will be a live auction, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, extra games of Last Man Standing. Concessions and drinks will be available through the VFW. Participants must be 16 to play. Cash prizes will be awarded on each game. Presale tickets are $30 each or $35 at the door. Sponsorship tables with reserved seats in front are $500 each. Sponsorship with name recognition per game is $100. For more information, call TCA at 573-481-0216.

MARRIAGE WEEKEND

MINER, Mo. — “Marriage Weekend with Dave and Ann Wilson” will be March 7-8 at Miner Baptist Church. Dave and Ann Wilson are the hosts of Family Life Today and have a regular program on Bott radio. Dave Wilson was the chaplain for the Detroit Lions for 30 years. The couple have spent years traveling across the country teaching and mentoring couples. Cost is $25 per couple. Tickets include Friday and Saturday events with meals. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday with dinner at 6 p.m. and the session at 7 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday with muffins and coffee available and the session starting at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or the church office.

FREE MEAL

SIKESTON — The soup kitchen is now open for a free pickup meal for homeless, elderly and needy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at New Hope Ministries, 124 N. West St., in Sikeston.

WEEKLY MEETING

SIKESTON — Dementiafied Christians, a spiritual support for those living with dementia, will meet at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting April 13 at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. There will be simplified bible study, prayers and praise led by Eddie Massey of Sikeston. For more information, email dementiafield christians@ gmail.com or call 573-608-0952.

RELIGION NEWS DEADLINE

We want to share good news happening in your church! Send photos and news items to us to be included in our religion section.

The regular deadline for church news for each Thursday’s religion page is noon each Tuesday. Email to news@standard-democrat.com or call (573) 471-1137 if you have questions. Please include the street address of the location where events will be held, along with a name and daytime telephone number.