Local Religion Briefs, 3/6/25

MARRIAGE WEEKEND

MINER, Mo. — “Marriage Weekend with Dave and Ann Wilson” will be March 7-8 at Miner Baptist Church. Dave and Ann Wilson are the hosts of Family Life Today and have a regular program on Bott radio. Dave Wilson was the chaplain for the Detroit Lions for 30 years. The couple have spent years traveling across the country teaching and mentoring couples. Cost is $25 per couple. Tickets include Friday and Saturday events with meals. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday with dinner at 6 p.m. and the session at 7 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday with muffins and coffee available and the session starting at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or the church office.

SPECIAL SERVICES

SIKESTON — Evangelist Matthew Gros accompanied by his wife, Rockie Gros of Schriever, Louisiana, will serve as guest speaker in the morning and evening services March 9 at Trinity Gospel Church, 901 Davis Blvd.,in Sikeston. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENT

SIKESTON — Project Unstuck will be from noon to 1 p.m. March 15 at the Life Church in the Family Life Center, 951 S. Kingshighway, in Sikeston. Host and speaker is Dianna Neal. Topic is the “Rise Above the Madness: How the right attitude can elevate you above life’s most challenging situations and circumstances. The event is free, and lunch will be provided.

FREE MEAL

SIKESTON — The soup kitchen is now open for a free pickup meal for homeless, elderly and needy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at New Hope Ministries, 124 N. West St., in Sikeston.

WEEKLY MEETING

SIKESTON — Dementiafied Christians, a spiritual support for those living with dementia, will meet at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting April 13 at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. There will be simplified bible study, prayers and praise led by Eddie Massey of Sikeston. For more information, email dementiafield christians@ gmail.com or call 573-608-0952.

RELIGION NEWS DEADLINE

We want to share good news happening in your church! Send photos and news items to us to be included in our religion section.

The regular deadline for church news for each Thursday’s religion page is noon each Tuesday. Email to news@standard-democrat.com or call (573) 471-1137 if you have questions. Please include the street address of the location where events will be held, along with a name and daytime telephone number.