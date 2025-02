Players and coaches from Sikeston High School and Campbell High School gather for prayer prior to playing each other Monday, Feb. 24 in the gym at Campbell High School. Sikeston secured an 84-66 win over Campbell, filling a schedule gap before district competition. Sikeston will host Class 4 No. 7 ranked Father Tolton (14-11) on Thursday at the Field House. Junior varsity is scheduled for 5 p.m.