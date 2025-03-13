All sections
ReligionMarch 13, 2025

Religion briefs, 3/13/25

Discover upcoming religious events in Sikeston: Join Project Unstuck at Life Church, enjoy free meals at New Hope Ministries, and attend Dementiafied Christians meetings at the YMCA. Submit church news by noon Tuesday.

SPECIAL EVENT

SIKESTON — Project Unstuck will be from noon to 1 p.m. March 15 at the Life Church in the Family Life Center, 951 S. Kingshighway, in Sikeston. Host and speaker is Dianna Neal. Topic is the “Rise Above the Madness: How the right attitude can elevate you above life’s most challenging situations and circumstances. The event is free, and lunch will be provided.

FREE MEAL

SIKESTON — The soup kitchen is now open for a free pickup meal for homeless, elderly and needy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at New Hope Ministries, 124 N. West St., in Sikeston.

WEEKLY MEETING

SIKESTON — Dementiafied Christians, a spiritual support for those living with dementia, will meet at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting April 13 at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. There will be simplified bible study, prayers and praise led by Eddie Massey of Sikeston. For more information, email dementiafield christians@ gmail.com or call 573-608-0952.

RELIGION NEWS DEADLINE

We want to share good news happening in your church! Send photos and news items to us to be included in our religion section.

The regular deadline for church news for each Thursday’s religion page is noon each Tuesday. Email to news@standard-democrat.com or call (573) 471-1137 if you have questions. Please include the street address of the location where events will be held, along with a name and daytime telephone number.

Advertisement
Related
ReligionMar. 12
The mundane magnified
ReligionMar. 12
Sweet success: SEMO Christian Academy students shine in donu...
ReligionMar. 12
Immaculate Conception School hosts annual fish fry
ReligionMar. 6
Local Religion Briefs, 3/6/25
Related
A Concord Minute: What does your heart treasure?
ReligionMar. 6
A Concord Minute: What does your heart treasure?
These nuns advocated for immigrant rights for 40 years — now in their 90s, they’re not slowing down
ReligionMar. 5
These nuns advocated for immigrant rights for 40 years — now in their 90s, they’re not slowing down
Pope had a good night's rest after overcoming possible risks from respiratory crisis
ReligionMar. 3
Pope had a good night's rest after overcoming possible risks from respiratory crisis
Catholic Vice President JD Vance acknowledges Pope Francis' criticism of US immigration crackdown
ReligionFeb. 28
Catholic Vice President JD Vance acknowledges Pope Francis' criticism of US immigration crackdown
PRAYING BEFORE PLAYING
ReligionFeb. 27
PRAYING BEFORE PLAYING
Local Religion Briefs 2-27-25
ReligionFeb. 27
Local Religion Briefs 2-27-25
A Concord Minute: A mountain top experience
ReligionFeb. 27
A Concord Minute: A mountain top experience
Experience the power of faith with Matthew Gros at Trinity Gospel Church
ReligionFeb. 27
Experience the power of faith with Matthew Gros at Trinity Gospel Church
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy