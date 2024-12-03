All sections
ReligionMarch 20, 2025

Religion briefs, 3/20/25

New Hope Ministries in Sikeston offers free meals for those in need on select weekdays. Dementiafied Christians provides spiritual support for dementia patients at the YMCA every Saturday. Submit church news by Tuesday for publication.

FREE MEAL

SIKESTON — The soup kitchen is now open for a free pickup meal for homeless, elderly and needy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at New Hope Ministries, 124 N. West St., in Sikeston.

WEEKLY MEETING

SIKESTON — Dementiafied Christians, a spiritual support for those living with dementia, will meet at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. There will be simplified bible study, prayers and praise led by Eddie Massey of Sikeston. For more information, email dementiafied christians@ gmail.com or call 573-608-0952.

RELIGION NEWS DEADLINE

We want to share good news happening in your church! Send photos and news items to us to be included in our religion section.

The regular deadline for church news for each Thursday’s religion page is noon each Tuesday. Email to news@standard-democrat.com or call (573) 471-1137 if you have questions. Please include the street address of the location where events will be held, along with a name and daytime telephone number.

Related
Sweet success: SEMO Christian Academy students shine in donut fundraiser
ReligionMar. 12
Sweet success: SEMO Christian Academy students shine in donut fundraiser
Immaculate Conception School hosts annual fish fry
ReligionMar. 12
Immaculate Conception School hosts annual fish fry
Local Religion Briefs, 3/6/25
ReligionMar. 6
Local Religion Briefs, 3/6/25
A Concord Minute: What does your heart treasure?
ReligionMar. 6
A Concord Minute: What does your heart treasure?
These nuns advocated for immigrant rights for 40 years — now in their 90s, they’re not slowing down
ReligionMar. 5
These nuns advocated for immigrant rights for 40 years — now in their 90s, they’re not slowing down
Pope had a good night's rest after overcoming possible risks from respiratory crisis
ReligionMar. 3
Pope had a good night's rest after overcoming possible risks from respiratory crisis
Catholic Vice President JD Vance acknowledges Pope Francis' criticism of US immigration crackdown
ReligionFeb. 28
Catholic Vice President JD Vance acknowledges Pope Francis' criticism of US immigration crackdown
PRAYING BEFORE PLAYING
ReligionFeb. 27
PRAYING BEFORE PLAYING
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy