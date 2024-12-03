Religion briefs, 3/20/25

SIKESTON — The soup kitchen is now open for a free pickup meal for homeless, elderly and needy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at New Hope Ministries, 124 N. West St., in Sikeston.

SIKESTON — Dementiafied Christians, a spiritual support for those living with dementia, will meet at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston. There will be simplified bible study, prayers and praise led by Eddie Massey of Sikeston. For more information, email dementiafied christians@ gmail.com or call 573-608-0952.

We want to share good news happening in your church! Send photos and news items to us to be included in our religion section.

The regular deadline for church news for each Thursday’s religion page is noon each Tuesday. Email to news@standard-democrat.com or call (573) 471-1137 if you have questions. Please include the street address of the location where events will be held, along with a name and daytime telephone number.