ReligionMarch 12, 2025

Sweet success: SEMO Christian Academy students shine in donut fundraiser

SEMO Christian Academy students excel in a Krispy Kreme fundraiser, with top sellers recognized for their efforts. The event supports the school's funding through tuition, donations, and fundraising.

Standard Democrat
SIKESTON — The students of SEMO Christian Academy in Sikeston recently participated in a Krispy Kreme fundraiser, and the top sellers were recognized on Feb. 28. The children sold certificates that were redeemable for one dozen glazed donuts. The school operates solely on tuition, fundraisers and donations. Pictured are the top sellers, from left: Josie Gregg, second place-tie; Brooklyn Medlock, second place-tie; Colt Kinsey, first place; Adley Cartwright, third place; and Lettie Mobley, honorable mention.

