“Marriage Weekend with Dave and Ann Wilson” will be March 7-8 at Miner Baptist Church.

Dave and Ann Wilson are the hosts of Family Life Today and have a regular program on Bott radio. Dave Wilson was the chaplain for the Detroit Lions for 30 years. The couple have spent years traveling across the country teaching and mentoring couples.

Cost is $25 per couple. Tickets include Friday and Saturday events with meals. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday with dinner at 6 p.m. and the session at 7 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday with muffins and coffee available and the session starting at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or the church office.