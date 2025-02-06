Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates

There has been a lot of basketball action at Portageville High School this past week for the Bootheel Conference Tournament.

As the tournament concludes on Thursday, Feb. 6, here is a recap of how the competitions played out.

Girls First Round

Ja'Niya Smith (23) grabs a steal during Portageville's 66-34 win over New Madrid County Central on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Dennis Marshall

Opening up the tournament and the month of February, the No. 1 ranked Portageville Girls faced off against a 0-13 Caruthersville Tigers team. The hosting Bulldogs, who went undefeated in the month of January, beat Caruthersville 71-9.

Following this game, a close matchup occurred between the No. 4 ranked South Pemiscot girls and the No. 5 ranked Senath-Hornersville Lions. South Pemiscot would take this game, winning 58-27.

No. 3 ranked Holcomb Hornets and No. 6 ranked Hayti proved to be a close game, with only a one-point victory. The Hornets advanced, beating the Indians 39-38.

The final girls' game of the first day featured two Dunklin County teams in Malden and Campbell. The Green Wave of Malden, ranked second in the Boothell tournament, defeated the No. 7 ranked Campbell Camels 62-34.

Boys First Round

Caruthersville junior Sammy Bryant looks to make an entry pass while running an offense at Malden High School. Kaelin Triggs

At 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, another South Pemiscot and Senath-Hornersville matchup took place to kick off the boy's bracket. With the same rankings as the South Pemiscot and Senath-Hornersville girls, a similar result took place. The Lions took a 72-55 loss, allowing South Pemiscot to advance out of the first round.

Following this game, No. 7 ranked Malden went up against the No. 2 ranked Caruthersville. The Tigers took a 70-46 win over the Green Wave of Malden to advance.

The final varsity game of the night was between No. 3 ranked Hayti Indians and the hosting Portageville Bulldogs, ranked sixth. Hayti eliminated their host with a 79-35 victory.

Girls Semifinal

Malden head coach Tye Miller gathers his players before tip-off during the Lady Royals Christmas Tournament. Kaelin Triggs

Monday, Feb. 3 kicked off the second round for the girls. Portageville would beat South Pemiscot 66-30 to continue their now 11-game win streak.

Another Dunklin County rematch took place between the No. 2 ranked Malden Green Wave and the Holcomb Hornets. Malden, who was 2-0 against the Hornets this season, beat Holcomb 43-37.

The Green Wave will now face a hot Portageville team in the Championship round on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:15 p.m.

Boys Semifinal

Senior Ben Rowland sinks a free throw in a win over Senath-Hornersville en route to Campbell winning the Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament. Kaelin Triggs

The boys continued their action the following day on Feb. 4. No. 1 ranked Campbell, also ranked 7th for Missouri Class 2, played their first game of the tournament after receiving a BYE on Saturday. They beat South Pemiscot 65-58, going 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season.

The Camels will face Caruthersville, who beat Hayti 75-67, for the Bootheel Conference Tournament title.

The game between Campbell and Caruthersville will be on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7:45 p.m., following the girls' championship game.