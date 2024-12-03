All sections
Local SportsFebruary 5, 2025

Deck drops 42 points, surging Jackson holds off Charleston 75-67 (OT) on Senior Night

Kole Deck shines on Senior Night with a career-high 42 points, leading Jackson to a nail-biting 75-67 overtime victory over Charleston. Jackson has now won 14 of its last 15 games down the stretch.

Kaiden Karper ~ Southeast Missourian
Jackson senior Kole Deck posts up before shooting a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School. Deck dropped a career-high 42 points in the overtime win.
Jackson senior Kole Deck posts up before shooting a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School. Deck dropped a career-high 42 points in the overtime win.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Gavin Alspaugh is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.
Jackson senior Gavin Alspaugh is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Austin Criddle is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.
Jackson senior Austin Criddle is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Kole Deck is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.
Jackson senior Kole Deck is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Lee Ivy is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.
Jackson senior Lee Ivy is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Kolton Thoma is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.
Jackson senior Kolton Thoma is escorted by his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Braden Thompson, right, with his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.
Jackson senior Braden Thompson, right, with his parents during the pregame Senior Night ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Jackson High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson's Lee Ivy shoots a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson's Lee Ivy shoots a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson's Kole Deck shoots a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson's Kole Deck shoots a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Kolton Thoma dribbles in front of a Charleston defender on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson senior Kolton Thoma dribbles in front of a Charleston defender on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Kolton Thoma drives into the paint against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson senior Kolton Thoma drives into the paint against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson head coach Kory Thoma on the sideline against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson head coach Kory Thoma on the sideline against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Gavin Alspaugh dribbles in front of a Charleston defender on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson senior Gavin Alspaugh dribbles in front of a Charleston defender on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson's Lee Ivy shoots a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson's Lee Ivy shoots a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson sophomore Jory Thoma drives past a Charleston defender on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson sophomore Jory Thoma drives past a Charleston defender on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson forward Kole Deck shoots a free throw against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson forward Kole Deck shoots a free throw against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson sophomore Jory Thoma against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson sophomore Jory Thoma against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The Jackson bench acknowledges the starters during a timeout against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Jackson bench acknowledges the starters during a timeout against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Kole Deck shoots a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson senior Kole Deck shoots a 3-pointer against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson junior Will Thomas bounce passes the ball to an open teammate against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jackson junior Will Thomas bounce passes the ball to an open teammate against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Charleston senior Deshaun Henderson looks for an open teammate to pass to against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Charleston senior Deshaun Henderson looks for an open teammate to pass to against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Charleston sophomore Treshaun Schandon shoots a 3-pointer against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Charleston sophomore Treshaun Schandon shoots a 3-pointer against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Charleston sophomore Shilyn Henderson with possession of the ball against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Charleston sophomore Shilyn Henderson with possession of the ball against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Charleston sophomore Demarion Lane shoots a 3-pointer against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Charleston sophomore Demarion Lane shoots a 3-pointer against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Charleston sophomore Demarion Lane shoots a jumper against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Charleston sophomore Demarion Lane shoots a jumper against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Charleston's Shilyn Henderson drives in front of Jackson's Kolton Thoma on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Charleston's Shilyn Henderson drives in front of Jackson's Kolton Thoma on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
A fired up Charleston Blue Jay sideline after a clutch game-tying shot against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
A fired up Charleston Blue Jay sideline after a clutch game-tying shot against Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The Jackson sideline reacts after a made bucket in overtime against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Jackson sideline reacts after a made bucket in overtime against Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 4.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

JACKSON — When in doubt, just feed the basketball to Kole Deck.

It’s a formula that has proven to be effective for Jackson most of the season and one that helped the Indians escape with an emphatic overtime victory on Senior Night.

Deck scored a career-high 42 points to lead Jackson past Charleston 75-67 in overtime on Tuesday night at Jackson High School.

The do-it-all senior made 19 of 25 shots from the floor, repeatedly gliding by his defenders for smooth layups and traffic-beating, sinking three 3-pointers on the night and helping the Indians overcome a shaky outing against a motivated Blue Jays squad.

“We really didn't play well as a team tonight, but we do know how to win close games,” Deck said. “At the end of the day, a win is a win. So, I’m glad we got to.

“Each night our team needs different roles for different guys. Tonight they needed me to score and I did that.”

Fellow senior Lee Ivy poured in 10 points, while freshman Jon Ernst added eight. While Jackson (18-3) often found itself in foul trouble — Charleston (10-9) shot 13-of-18 from the line — and gave the Blue Jays too many offensive opportunities in open space, the Indians came through in crunch time to earn a hard-fought win.

“It was really special,” Ivy said. “We had a good game until we stopped playing defense, really, and then we came back and won it. I mean, we bonded together as a team. That's how we won. We had some big plays from people that don't play that much. They came in the game and got some buckets. Jon had a really good game coming off the bench.”

Demarion Lane scored a team-high 19 points for Charleston, while Deshaun Henderson and Treshaun Schandon each added 14 apiece.

After Jackson mounted a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, both teams traded 7-0 runs to close out the opening half. Deck paved the way with 18 first-half points as the Indians entered the locker room with a 31-24 advantage.

Charleston would not shy away, however, as Adrian Rodgers and Lane hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 48-44 before Ernst answered with a 3-pointer of his own before the end of the third quarter.

The play of the game came on the first sequence of the fourth quarter when Deck leaped high and delivered a powerful two-handed dunk over a Charleston defender’s outstretched arm, setting off the lively and rambunctious home crowd.

But, again, Charleston would find a way to respond.

With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, Lane and Tayshon Clark sunk back-to-back 3s before Schandon stole a Jackson pass and hit a game-tying layup to knot things at 61-61, inducing a Jackson timeout and quieting the crowd.

On their next possession, the Indians wisely used ball movement and chewed up nearly 45 seconds of clock before Ivy dished in a go-ahead second chance layup with 25 seconds to go.

“Usually in that play the ball is meant for Kole,” Ivy said. “But I had a little guard on me and I was wide open. So, I went, took the layup, and got us up.”

The lead only lasted 20 seconds, though, as Charleston sophomore Shilyn Henderson hit a game-tying layup to send the game to overtime.

Then, in extra minutes, Deck took over again — for good.

The All-State forward scored eight of Jackson’s 12 overtime points and helped negate a worn down Blue Jays offense that could only muster four points in the five-minute frame.

“Physically, they're a smaller team, so I knew I had the size advantage over them,” Deck said. “So, I thought if I got in the paint, I could finish over.”

Following an emotional, yet gritty road victory over Ladue Horton Watkins on Saturday, Jackson, who has now won 14 of its last 15 games, did not play its efficient best but did just enough to keep the late-season momentum rolling.

Tuesday also marked the Indians’ ninth single-digit win of the season.

“Throughout the season, we've had tough games,” senior forward Braden Thompson said. “The special thing about this team is we always find a way to win. We don't stop when something goes wrong. We're always ‘next play.’ We're all pretty mature as a team and we just don't give up. Never say never.”

Along with Deck, Ivy, and Thompson, three other seniors — Kolton Thoma, Gavin Alspaugh, and Austin Criddle — were recognized before the game during the Senior Night ceremony.

“Most of us have been playing since first grade,” Thompson said. “Growing up with them and playing ball, especially with Coach (Kory) Thoma as well. He's been coaching me since first grade. We have a special bond that not many other teammates have. We try to share that around in the locker room and make sure everybody's involved and connected with us.”

Jackson will look to carry this momentum over to Friday night when the Indians host Webster Groves (13-4) at 7 p.m. Charleston will host Sikeston (17-3) on Saturday in the opening round of the 6th Man Shootout Tournament at 7 p.m.

“We just keep adding wins,” Deck said. “If those wins keep adding up into districts, we’re going to try to go to the Final Four again.”

Advertisement
Related
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston bounces back strong with win over Dexter in SEMO sh...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Hammontree sets career scoring mark as Sikeston wins fifth s...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston bring home Ritter Rumble championship, Scott earns ...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Klipfel leads Kelly past Charleston in Senior Night blowout
Related
Scott County Central survives at Oak Ridge
Local SportsFeb. 6
Scott County Central survives at Oak Ridge
Sikeston dominates Lift for Life and advances to third consecutive Union Invitational final
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston dominates Lift for Life and advances to third consecutive Union Invitational final
Sikeston’s lead slips away as Borgia take Union Invitational crown
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston’s lead slips away as Borgia take Union Invitational crown
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Local SportsFeb. 5
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates
Local SportsFeb. 5
Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Local SportsFeb. 5
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row
Local SportsFeb. 5
Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row
Leopold Wildcats roar back from 14-Point deficit to defeat Oran Eagles in double overtime thriller
Local SportsFeb. 2
Leopold Wildcats roar back from 14-Point deficit to defeat Oran Eagles in double overtime thriller
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy